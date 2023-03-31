How to Play Tetris Online and Free

Tetris is a game that has truly withstood the test of time. Through a combination of its simplicity and its addictiveness, Tetris remains one of those games that anyone can pick up and play for hours (and hours) on end without tiring.

With the origin story of the original video game being explored in Apple TV+’s new movie Tetris, you might be feeling the itch to revisit the puzzle game once again. Luckily, there’s more than one way you can enjoy Tetris these days.

What is Tetris?

I almost didn’t include this section because I’m convinced everyone has to have at least some knowledge of Tetris. But in case you are part of the 1% who do not, here’s a quick rundown of the game.

The goal of Tetris is to score points by clearing horizontal lines of blocks. Tetriminos in different shapes will fall one at a time from the top of the screen and it’s your job as the player to maneuver and rotate them to form lines, without any empty spaces. If the Tetriminos pile to the top of the screen you lose the game.

Tetris has a pretty intriguing origin story (as was revealed in the new movie) but essentially after the rights battle that occurred in the 1980s, the copyright reverted to the creator, Alexey Pajitnov, who founded the Tetris company.

Since then multiple formats and evolutions of Tetris have emerged and here are some of the ways you can enjoy them for yourself.

Where you can play online?

Tetris on Desktop

For a classic, easy and free game you can pretty easily search ‘Tetris’ in your web browser and you should land on the official version.

If you’re struggling to find it here’s the link to the main page. See you in five hours.

Tetris Apps

Naturally, Tetris is also available on smartphones and devices these days through the app store.

For iOS devices go here and for Android users you’ll find it here. Both versions are free.

Tetris Effect

Tetris Effect and the subsequent Tetris Effect: Connected are new revitalisations of the classic game that bring creative and colourful new graphics and a soundtrack full of fresh music that integrates with your Tetris game as you’re playing.

They also offer new ways to play Tetris including multiplayer and new power-up style mechanics. You can even play it in VR!

You can find Tetris Effect on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles through each platform’s online store, although unlike the others these versions will cost you.

Tetris Beat

Kind of like Tap Tap or Guitar Hero meets Tetris, Tetris Beat involves dropping your Tetriminos to the tune of popular songs.

The game is available for subscribers on Apple Arcade.

If you can drag yourself away from playing Tetris here are some other games that will scratch your brain and sooth your soul.