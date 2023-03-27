Put on a Happy Face: We Have Our First Look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Controversial as the original film may be, Joker’s second instalment, Joker: Folie à Deux, is well on its way, and fans of the beloved Harley Quinn are finally getting their first looks at Lady Gaga in the leading role.

Whether you’re completely clued in on the latest surrounding Joker 2, or you’re only just catching up now, here is a quick and simple rundown on the upcoming film, and what fans can expect from the – sure to be explosive – film.

Tell me about Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix. We don’t know all that much about the storyline. But we do know that this film will feature the Joker’s leading lady, Harley Quinn.

The title means ‘Madness for Two’ in French, so that kind of gives some suggestion of where we’re going with this film.

Who is starring in the film?

As mentioned, Lady Gaga has stepped into the role of Harley Quinn. She is joined by Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, along with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and more.

Joker Folie à Deux: Do we have a trailer?

We don’t have much in the way of sneak peeks. For a while now, all we’ve had is this teaser featuring animated versions of the starring actors dancing.

But we do have a glimpse of Lady Gaga in costume as Harley Quinn. As you can see, it’s a world away from Margot Robbie’s take, which we think is rather a good thing.

Discover a first look of @ladygaga as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming 'Joker: Folie à Deux': https://t.co/pYdh5JuEQJ — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 25, 2023

When will the film release in Australia?

According to IMDb, the film is in production and expected to release around October 4, 2024. So, yeah. We have a while yet before Joker: Folie à Deux hits screens.

Where can I watch the 2019 Joker movie?

If you’d like to refresh your memory a little and check out the original film in this series, you can find it streaming in Australia on Netflix, Stan and Binge.