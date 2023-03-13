5 Tips for Getting Your Lawn Looking Lush in Autumn

Summer has come and gone and now Autumn is well and truly here – warm days, cold nights or cold days, warm nights or hot days making you think it’s still January. As confused as you are, so is your lawn. To make things a little easier, we’ve wrangled five tips on caring for your lawn in Autumn.

We asked Husqvarna Australia horticulturist Cameran Root for some Autumn lawn care tips and tricks. Here’s what he had to say.

5 tips and tricks for Autumn lawn care

1. Aerate the soil

Aerating the soil will help to improve drainage, reduce soil compaction, and increase nutrient absorption, particularly in areas that receive high traffic from walking or other activity. To aerate the soil, you can use a lawn aerator or even something like a pitchfork to poke holes in the soil.

2. Remove leaves and debris

Fallen leaves are a hallmark of Autumn but while they may look pretty, they could be the reason your lawn isn’t looking as stellar as it could be. According to Root, leaves and debris can smother your lawn and prevent it from getting enough sunlight and air. He recommends something as simple as raking the leaves and debris regularly to keep your lawn clean throughout Autumn – simple care tip, but a very effective one.

3. Manage weeds

Autumn brings a lot of weeds with it. Root suggests removing broadleaf weeds, clover and bindis by either hand-weeding or using a selective herbicide – depending on the turf.

4. Fertilise

“Autumn is a great time to fertilise your lawn as it prepares it for the coming Winter,” Root said. He recommends you choose a slow-release or liquid fertiliser that’s high in potassium to help the grass become more cold-tolerant. Application rates and timings vary heavily from brand to brand, so be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

5. Mow the lawn regularly

Regular mowing helps to keep the grass healthy and encourages new lawn growth, it’s just as important during Autumn. According to Root, it’s definitely worth paying attention to the mower blade height to suit the growth of the grass and avoid cutting too short, as this can damage the lawn. If you have a robotic mower, it’s a great time to review your settings and reduce the scheduled mowing periods during the cooler months.

And there you have it – five simple things you can do to make sure your lawn is thriving during Autumn!