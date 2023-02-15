Your Complete Guide to Sydney Mardi Gras 2023

It’s that fabulous time of year again, friends. Mardi Gras season is upon us and Sydney’s iconic celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride is on its way. Sydney’s Mardi Gras festival for 2023 is back again, so if you’re wondering how you can get involved, we’re here to help with insights on everything from floats to live stream details.

Here’s your guide to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events for the year:

The Mardi Gras Parade: When and where is it being held?

After two years at Sydney Cricket Ground, the Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 is finally coming home to Oxford Street. Hell yeah!

On February 25, between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will celebrate its 45th anniversary with a street parade to remember.

The theme for 2023 is Gather, Dream, Amplify, so start planning your outfits accordingly.

Which floats are appearing this year?

Get excited, folks because there are some 12,500 marchers and over 200 floats ready to deck out Oxford Street this year. Classic floats like Dykes on Bikes and Lifesavers With Pride are set to return to the street in 2023, along with new, bigger and brighter Mardi Gras displays too.

Who will be performing at the event?

The biggest update in this space so far is that The Veronicas are performing at the 2023 Mardi Gras on the American Express float. We’re still waiting for more updates to roll out, but this is one huge performance to get excited about.

You can read more about the list of epic musicians set to perform throughout WorldPride (Mardi Gras and beyond) here.

How to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 2023

Mardi Gras has shared a breakdown of how to watch the parade and from where here. (It’s free, FYI).

For information on the Mardi Gras accessible viewing area, click here.

If you aren’t able to attend the parade in person this year, however, don’t panic. You can still tune into the glamour and glory of it all by watching the Mardi Gras via live stream at home.

The ABC will be broadcasting the Sydney Mardi Gras for 2023, along with other WorldPride events. You can catch the action on ABC live and iview, and you can follow along through the ABC Queer Instagram account too.

Happy Mardi Gras, friends!

This article on the Sydney Mardi Gras for 2023 has been updated since its original publish date.