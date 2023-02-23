Use the ‘IDK? Decision Maker’ App to Help You Make Better Decisions

Indecisive people are paralysed by choices every day. I know, because I’m one of them. But we don’t need to make decisions alone — now our iPhones can help (and we can blame it for any unwanted consequences).

How to use the free IDK? Decision Maker

The app is called “IDK? Decision Maker,” a new iOS app from developer Vlad Paraschiv. IDK? Decision Maker is simple: There’s no initial setup, signup, or subscription to launch. All you have to do is ask the app a new question, and it’ll pull up a blank canvas, ready to help you figure shit out. Enter your problem in the “What is your dilemma?” field, and then add your pros and cons from the “Add your response” option. You can add weight to the pros and cons in question, choosing between “Strong Con,” “Con,” “Pro,” or “Strong Pro.” If you’re trying to decide whether to spend the money on a new MacBook (like I do frequently), you might say the slowness of your ageing computer is a standard “Pro,” while the extreme expense of a new MacBook is a “Strong Con.” Repeat the process for as many arguments as you have, and the app adjusts your decision’s overall “score” and displays the results above your arguments.

You can see from the screenshots below that I should not be buying a new MacBook today. (Oh well: There’s always tomorrow.)

Screenshot: Jake Peterson

Screenshot: Jake Peterson

The app saves all your decisions in a list on the main page, so you can revisit them with new arguments to contribute or remind yourself why you made the decision you did in the first place.

While the default theme is cute, you also have your choice between three others, including a dog theme, heart theme, or, my personal favourite, doughnut theme. Weirdly, the app makes you “buy” each theme you want through Apple’s in-app purchase system, even though they’re currently all 100% free.

The entire app is free too, and, according to the App Store privacy report, collects exactly none of your data. It’s basic, stylish, and fun, and offloads the burden of choice from you to the machines. That said, you won’t be needing IDK? Decision Maker to help you decide whether to get the app or not. You can download IDK Decision Maker for free from the iOS App Store.