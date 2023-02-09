Here’s Everything You Need to Know Ahead of SXSW’s Arrival in Sydney

Sydney has been confirmed to be the first city outside of Austin, Texas to host the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, bringing some of the world’s foremost creatives and innovators Down Under in 2023. If you’re keen to follow along with all the excitement, we’ve pulled together a guide to SXSW Sydney, and what you can expect from the internationally-recognised event.

What is SXSW?

If you’ve never heard of SXSW before, its history starts back in 1987 with a music festival in Austin. From there it expanded into interactive and film events, and over the years, has continued to grow with big-name speakers, assorted panels and exciting ideas across a spectrum of media forms (everything from music to gaming).

2023 is the first year since the event’s conception that we’ve seen SXSW launch in a city outside of Austin. It’s pretty exciting news for Sydney.

What can you expect from SXSW Sydney?

SXSW Sydney itself describes the event this way:

The harbour city’s tech and culture scene will converge to host this future-focused event that will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen and Culture…

Over the period of a week, you can expect over 400 keynotes, presentations, panels, workshops and mentor sessions, along with live music events, red-carpet premieres, live Q&As with creators and more than 100 local and international games to get stuck into.

On the upcoming event, Geoff Jones, Chair of SXSW Sydney said:

“SXSW Sydney will be a complete game-changer for Sydney and the Asia Pacific. Locally, it will increase visitation and bolster the creative economy. Within APAC, it will facilitate a special connection between creative industries and businesses in the region – the kind that can lead to collaboration and innovation on a global scale. I can’t wait to see the opportunities flow on from October this year.”

So, when and where is it?

You can catch SXSW Sydney from Sunday, October 15 through to Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Events will be spread out across the Sydney CBD and surrounding suburbs, with venues like ICC Sydney, UTS and The Powerhouse Museum being taken over by SXSW and its creators.

You can find a map of some of the main event locations below.

Who will be there?

Per the announcement statement from SXSW Sydney, there will be some 600 speakers appearing at the event. Yeah, there are a few.

The first Keynote Speaker announced for the 2023 event is Amy Webb, an American futurist and CEO/Founder of Future Today Institute.

Other speakers include entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Colossal, Ben Lamm; Andrew Pask of the School of BioSciences at the University of Melbourne; Chief Evangelist of Canva and former Apple Chief Evangelist, Guy Kawasaki; Jack Reis, co-founder of Baidam Solutions, a cyber security business based in Brisbane; Head of Screen NSW, Kyas Hepworth; Lawyer, writer, filmmaker and Distinguished Professor and Laureate Fellow at Jumbunna Research, University of Technology Sydney, Larissa Behrendt AO and Saudi women’s rights activist, author, podcast host, cyber security specialist and founder of the Ethical Technologists Society, Manal al-Sharif.

The list, obviously, goes on (and on, and on).

SXSW Sydney tickets

If you’d like to come along to SXSW Sydney, you can purchase a badge which will give you access to the week of events. Different badges give you different levels of access, so you’ll want to check out which option makes the most sense to you.

At the time of writing, early bird prices are in effect, but the badges will still set you back a decent amount of coin. Here’s the breakdown.

Platinum Badge, $1,295: Offers VIP meet-ups and networking invitations along with primary access to conference keynotes, shows, events and more (across all areas).

Offers VIP meet-ups and networking invitations along with primary access to conference keynotes, shows, events and more (across all areas). Tech & Innovation Badge, $895: Primary access to keynotes, panels, tech and innovation expo, workshops and mentor sessions (and more). Secondary access to other events in gaming, music and screen.

Primary access to keynotes, panels, tech and innovation expo, workshops and mentor sessions (and more). Secondary access to other events in gaming, music and screen. Gaming Badge, $895: Primary access to keynotes, panels and gaming events. Secondary access to events across music, tech, and screen.

Primary access to keynotes, panels and gaming events. Secondary access to events across music, tech, and screen. Music Badge, $895: Primary access to keynotes, panels and music events. Secondary access to workshops and events in tech, innovation, gaming and screen.

Primary access to keynotes, panels and music events. Secondary access to workshops and events in tech, innovation, gaming and screen. Screen badge, $895: Primary access to keynotes, panels and screen events. Secondary access to workshops, events and festivals in gaming, tech, innovation and music.

If you’d like to read more, you can find the SXSW Sydney website for 2023 here.