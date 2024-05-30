Deal Roundup: 365-Day Mobile Plans With Discounts and Bonuses

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Long-expiry mobile plans can be a good way to save money – particularly ones with a year-long recharge period. They’re also handy if you have irregular data needs and don’t want to pay for data you won’t use during quieter months.

The caveat is you’ll need to keep an eye on your usage to make sure you don’t max out your allowance before you’re ready to recharge the plan. But if you can handle it, there are some good savings to be had.

Now’s a great time to be in the market for a 360 or 365-day plan because there are quite a few deals to be had, though some are ending soon.

For a quick overview, here’s a look at some of the cheapest prepaid plans on the market right now with at least a 360-day expiry:

The majority of 365-day deals right now operate over 4G, as opposed to 5G. But don’t necessarily let that turn you off. 4G speeds can reach around 100Mbps – the same maximum as an NBN 100 plan. Of course, this depends on mobile coverage and network congestion in your area, but 4G is usually fast enough for most or all of the things you might use your phone for.

Amaysim

Amaysim has discounts for its two 365-day plans, available until June 17. Both plans operate over the Optus Plus 4G Plus network.

$175 for 200GB – increases to $240 after first renewal

$225 for 240GB – increases to $300 after first renewal

Catch Connect

Catch Connect offers plans on the Optus 4G Plus network. As far as deals go, Catch has a few on offer for its 365-day prepaid plans right now, all of which are currently listed as available until the 11th of June and are only available for new customers.

60GB plan: $99 for the first 365-day recharge period, then $120 after that

120GB plan: $119 for the first 365-day recharge period, then $150 after that

200GB plan: bonus 60GB (total of 260GB) for the first 365-day recharge period

Discounted prices return to normal after the first recharge period.

Coles Mobile

Coles Mobile just has the one 365-day prepaid deal going right now, which is a straightforward $46 discount, available until June 4.

This plan operates via the Optus 4G Plus network and offers up to 50GB data rollover when you recharge before expiry.

$149 for 140GB data: normally $195

Discounted price returns to normal after the first recharge period.

Everyday Mobile (Woolworths)

Everyday Mobile (formerly Woolworths Mobile) doesn’t have a limited-time offer for 365-day plans right now, but it does have a long-standing perk for Woolworths Everyday Rewards members.

Linking a Woolworths Everyday Rewards card to your Everyday Mobile plan will get you 10% off one in-store Woolworths grocery shop per month, up to a maximum saving of $50. You accept or decline the discount during checkout, after you’ve scanned your membership card.

Kogan Mobile

Kogan Mobile has four deals right now for its 365-day prepaid plans, which are a mix of bonus data and lowered prices. They’re currently available until November 30, so you have plenty of time, if you’re waiting for your current long-expiry period to run out.

Kogan Mobile operates over the Vodafone 4G network.

Small 365-day flex plan: 120GB for $120 – normally $179.90, includes 40GB bonus data (total of 120GB)

Medium 365-day flex plan: 200GB for $120 – normally $299.90, includes 42GB bonus data (total of 200GB)

Large 365-day flex plan: 300GB for $270 – normally $399.90, includes 57GB bonus data (total of 300GB)

Extra Large 365-day flex plan: 500GB for $300 – normally $529.90, includes 14GB bonus data (total of 500GB)

Discounted prices return to normal after the first recharge period.

Lebara

Lebara’s long-expiry plans have a 360-day recharge period, but hopefully that five-day difference won’t cause many dramas. The telco has three deals going for these plans right now, which are a mix of bonus data and first-recharge discounts. The Small plan even includes bonus standard minutes to some overseas countries, which is rare to see in limited-time offers like this.

The end dates for these offers are a bit more complicated than you might be used to seeing, so we’ll break them down below.

Lebara operates over the Vodafone 4G and 5G networks, depending on the plan.

Extra Small 360-day plan: $160 for 160GB – includes 40GB bonus data if you activate before August 19. Runs on 4G

Small 360-day plan: $149 for 220GB – normally $200 (discount available until June 4), includes 40GB bonus data ad 150 bonus standard minutes to select countries (bonus data and international minutes available until August 19). Runs on 4G

Large 360-day plan: $219 for 425GB – normally $300. Runs on 5G. Purchase online before June 4

Discounted prices return to normal after the first recharge period.

Alex Angove-Plumb is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.