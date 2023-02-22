Blend Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing for a Better Wing or Wedge Experience

When asked “ranch or blue cheese?” I usually answer “both.” Though I have a slight preference for blue, I enjoy ranch dressing as much as the next white girl of uncertain European origin, and I don’t see why I should have to choose between the two sauces. Instead of making such a choice, I have done the exact opposite, and blended them together to make the ultimate white salad dressing.

I’m not sure what to call it. Portmanteaus like “Blanch” or “Blue Chanch” don’t make any fucking sense, so I’m left with “Blue Ranch,” which is a little obvious, but the easiest to understand. It doesn’t really matter what you call it; it’s delicious. It tastes like ranch and blue cheese — savoury, herby, funky, cheesy, and salty. If you want to add a hit of acid to balance all the fat and salt, splash in a tiny bit of red wine vinegar to taste.

Blue Ranch’s applications are pretty obvious. Dip Buffalo wings into it. Put it on a wedge salad. If, like me, you often dress your iceberg in ranch and then crumble on some blue cheese, you’ll enjoy how blending the two together results in greater blue cheese adhesion, as dressing sticks to leaves much better than mere crumbles. You could dip some vegetables in it, like carrots, cucumber slices, or celery (if you enjoy that stringy, unpleasant vegetable). It also makes a pretty good chip dip, especially if you have some green onion to sprinkle on top.

Blue Ranch Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ranch dressing

56 g blue cheese, crumbled

Optional: A splash of red wine vinegar

Add all ingredients to a food processor, standard blender, or cup large enough to fit the head of an immersion blender. Blend to combine. Serve with wedges, wings, and crudités.