How to Quickly and Easily Unsubscribe From Unwanted Emails

At any point in the year, but particularly after a round of holiday sales, you’ll probably find your email inbox overflowing with newsletters and spam. At the time it can be necessary to sign up for email lists you’re not really that interested in, but after a while, it just becomes a chore to sift through them in your inbox. Are you looking for a way to delete or unsubscribe from those email lists quickly? TikTok has given us the answer.

How to quickly unsubscribe from emails

It would be nice to have an ‘unsubscribe all’ button built into your email inbox, but unfortunately, we’re yet to find one. What we do have, however, are some tips and tricks that make ditching those spam emails a bit easier.

TikTok has directed us to the fact that you can simply type ‘unsubscribe’ into your inbox search bar and it will filter through your emails to highlight the ones you’re able to unsubscribe from.

You’ll still need to manually open each email and click that unsubscribe button but if you want to congregate all the culprit mail into one list, this is one way to do it.

From there your inbox should also highlight the unsubscribe button in each email so you know immediately where to find it. If it doesn’t, a quick ctrl+F should help you out.

TikTok’s next genius hack in this department helps you automatically delete spam emails in Gmail.

As @milesabovetech explains, you can set a filter preference in your Gmail to automatically delete any mail that comes your way with ‘unsubscribe’ in the body.

To do this you need to:

Open your Gmail account and type ‘unsubscribe’ in the search bar Click search options on the right side of the search bar Check that the filter reads includes the words: ‘unsubscribe’ and search is set to all mail. Click create filter. Select delete it.

Emails with the word unsubscribe in the body are typically spam, so this is a quick way to sort through that clutter.

Alternatively, if you don’t want them deleted entirely, there is a way to filter the messages automatically into a separate folder, keeping your main inbox clear for more important things. To do this, after you select create filter, click categorise as and then select the folder you want the emails to end up in.

If you’re with another email provider like Apple Mail or Outlook, check the filter settings to see if there’s a method to redirect your unwanted mail.

Just remember when you’re going through these processes to only click the unsubscribe links of legitimate emails and not scams.