9 Ways to Have Fun With Olives and Capers

Olives and capers are different fruits, but they feel similar in flavour and application. Both are piquant and salty, perfect for snacking with an aperitif, sprinkling onto salads, or pulverizing into a tapenade and eating with good bread. These are our favourite ways to snack on and cook with olives and capers, from incredibly straightforward (roast them) to slightly out there (pulverize them for popcorn).

Roast olives in your air fryer

Photo: Claire Lower

I hate to repeat myself, but I’ve already said all I wanted to say about these air-fried beauties, so I’m going to do just that:

Roasting olives in the air fryer renders them fragrant and luxurious, but air frying them has the added benefit of lending them a deeper, nuttier flavour, thanks to a bit of browning. The flesh turns soft, supple, and — due to the bit of evaporation that occurs during roasting — a little meatier, and intensely savoury. It’s still an olive, but it’s a concentrated olive. I truly do not have a bad thing to say about them.

Get the method here.

Air fry capers for a crispy drinking snack or garnish

Photo: Claire Lower

Where air-fried olives are lightly browned, but still a little juicy, air fried capers are perfect little crispy guys. I like to eat them like very tiny popcorn, alongside an ice-cold martini.

Warm olives in a fragrant oil for an indulgent treat

A bowl of marinated olives is a welcome sight on any snack spread, but warming them in a fragrant, herby oil makes them feel intentional and indulgent, and intentional indulgence is something your guests deserve.

Make some lemon-caper popcorn

Photo: Claire Lower

Did you know you can dry capers in the microwave, then pulverize them to make a deeply savoury and lightly funky powder that’s perfect for popcorn? You can, and you should, and then you should add lemon zest, because lemon and caper are lovers waiting to be reunited.

Marinate your chicken in feta and capers

Photo: Claire Lower

A slurry of feta cheese and capers can be used as an effective, savoury marinade, and does double duty by flavoring and tenderizing even the most boring chicken breast. Finish with fresh lemon zest to add a little brightness.

Put some olives in your waffle iron

Photo: Claire Lower

Waffled cheese-stuffed olives are not glamorous, but they are fun. To recap:

The waffle iron smushes and warms the olives, creating lovely little browned divots and ridges, while the cheese melts out, frying on the iron until it’s crispy on the edges.

Use a big, pitted olive (like Castelvetrano), and stuff it with a fairly firm — but not crumbly — cheese.

Fry capers in duck fat

Photo: Claire Lower

If you don’t have an air fryer, but still wish to experience the humble glory of a crispy caper, you can fry them in duck fat, then sprinkle them on salads, pastas, rice dishes, or place them directly into your mouth.

Put an olive in your spritz

Olives aren’t just for martinis. Putting a briny olive in a sweetish beverage might seem odd, but it adds another element of flavour to the aperitif — instead of just sweet, bitter, and slightly acidic, your palate gets a hit of salty pungency, too.

Encourage olive consumption by setting a single pit in a ramekin

Photo: Claire Lower

Getting guests to start in on a beautifully curated collection of charcuterie, cheese, and all the little bites that go along with charcuterie and cheese can be slightly challenging. Give your spread an inviting “it’s OK to eat this” vibe by placing an olive pit (or two) in a ramekin, so no one feels bashful about diving in.