7 of the Best Cleaning Methods When You Feel Overwhelmed

Cleaning can be anything from satisfying to boring to even anxiety-inducing for some. While everyone is different and has their own way of getting the job done, some approaches are more decidedly more effective than others. There are a variety of cleaning “methods” out there, each promising to help you make your cleaning time more efficient. There’s no universally correct method, so let’s go over a few of the most popular ones to help you find one that works the best for you.

The “Fly Lady” method

Photo: Krakenimages.com, Shutterstock

We’ve told you about the FlyLady cleaning method, popularised by organizational guru Marla Cilley, that involves breaking your home into “zones” and then cleaning those zones on a schedule. You set aside just 15 minutes per day to clean through them at a set time each month. The results aren’t instant, but it’s also not overwhelming, and that’s the point: After a month or so, you’ll notice major improvement.

The “junebug” method

Photo: ESB Professional, Shutterstock

As we’ve explained, this method involves attacking the same spot over and over and over again, like a junebug does when it’s trying to break through a screen. You can get distracted by other tasks as much as you want as long as you vow to keep coming back to the focal point, whether it’s a dirty sink, a messy playroom, or a laundry pile. Keep returning to it until that task is done, even if you finish five others first. Then, pick a new one.

The “complete-the-cycle” method

Photo: Roman Samborskyi, Shutterstock

This method requires you to change how you think about daily tasks, as we’ve explained before. Instead of seeing making dinner as a two-step process of making dinner and eating it, you have to see it as a three-step process, with the third being cleaning up the fresh mess. Adding the cleaning onto the steps necessary to finish a project will help you tidy up in the moment instead of putting it off for later.

“D.E.W.” and “S.S.S.”

Photo: Elnur, Shutterstock

We love this method from Lorie Marrero, creator of The Clutter Diet. She told The Kitchn about two acronyms that will make daily cleaning much easier. In the morning, think “D.E.W.”: dishes, eating, and wash. Put away last night’s dishes; decide what you’re making for lunch and dinner; and fold any dry clothes, move washed ones to the dryer, and stick a new load in the wash. At night, think “S.S.S.”: start the dishwasher; set yourself up for tomorrow by packing your lunch and putting your keys by the door; and straighten up any obvious clutter.

The “pile” method

This one comes from a TikTokker called Sharon.a.life, who says that when she gets overwhelmed by how disorganized her house is, she takes everything that’s out of place and sticks it in a bin. She dumps the bin in a central room, turns on the TV, and starts turning one huge, messy pile into a bunch of smaller piles, one for each room. Then, she takes each little pile of items to the room where it belongs and puts them away. Watch her explain above.

The “one-hour” method

Another method that works to combat the feeling of being overwhelmed by using strict scheduling, the one-hour cleaning method from TikTokker @Mommyhasntshowered is great for major tasks. You set an alarm for one hour and try to clean as much as you can in that hour, but when the timer goes off, you stop and do something else. You’ll return to the task for another hour later, but you allow yourself the reprieve of stopping when the time is up. This can help keep you motivated through your one-hour bursts.

The “Clean Mama” method

Photo: Kostikova Natalia, Shutterstock

Pioneered by Becky Rapinchuk, the “Clean Mama” method helps you break down your cleaning into regimented, scheduled tasks. Some are daily and some are weekly, but the point is you have to get each done before moving on to the next one or anything else. Every day, you make your bed, check your floors, wipe your counters, take on clutter, and do laundry. Each day is also dedicated to a different, broader task, like cleaning the bathroom on Monday or dusting on Tuesday. Check out the guide here.