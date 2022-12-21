Our 10 Favourite Cleaning Hacks of 2022

The past year saw a number of cleaning trends, hacks, and tips come from across TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, and, of course, us. Some were wack, but others turned out to be great. Here are ten of our favourites, for the next time you need to do a massive clean-up.

Use cling wrap in your fridge

This contender for most controversial cleaning hack entered the arena late in the year, but made a strong showing: Some people are super into it and some people are very grossed-out. Why? Well, you cover your fridge shelves in cling wrap and then unwrap it any time they get messy. I’m all for it, but your mileage may vary.

Make your own pine-scented disinfectant

As we get deeper and deeper into the technological age, there’s something comforting about DIY projects. Maybe it makes us feel less dependent…or maybe they’re just fun. Either way, you can (and should) make your own pine-scented disinfectant, as we explain here. (For good measure, here are some more cleaning product DIYs.)

Stain some fabric samples before buying a couch

One of my favourite tips we offered up this year involved getting some fabric samples from the furniture store before committing to a couch or chair, taking those samples home, and staining the hell out of them. That way, you can see how the fabric holds up against stains before getting that pricy new furniture.

Add a wet paper towel to your broom

This tip is pretty practical: To make sure you don’t miss any dust or debris when sweeping, just brush your mess over a wet paper towel. Then, crumple that bad boy and throw it away.

Wash your clothes on a schedule

Do you know how often to wash your coats? What about your jeans? Learning the schedule — yes, there is a schedule — can save you time, stress, and potential stinkiness. Commit to learning this in the new year so you’re washing all your items at just the right time.

Fix your indoor air

You clean surfaces and carpets, clothes and furniture — but this year, we also talked about cleaning your air. Here are the best tips for doing that, from choosing the right purifiers, to ventilating properly, to attacking mould before it spreads.

Know the difference between “mild” and regular detergent

We were all about making your own cleaning products this year, but sometimes, that’s just not an option. You should still be choosy with what you pick up at the store, though. Start with this guide on how to distinguish truly “mild” detergents from harsh ones.

Throw shower curtains (and more) in your washing machine

Your washing machine is a powerful ally in the war on a dirty house. You can (and should) be washing your shower curtains, pillows, and more in there. It’s efficient, fast, and super helpful.

Add a towel to your dishwasher

A truly hack-y hack, this one calls for tossing a terrycloth towel into your dishwasher after the wash and dry cycle is complete. After about five minutes, you’ll open the door to find truly dry dishes, not the glistening moist ones you’re used to.

Know alternative uses for common household goods

This year, we were really into finding alternate household uses for the stuff you already have in your home, from Windex to toothpaste to Vodka to hair conditioner. If you’re going to spend money on this stuff, you should get every cent’s worth of use out of it, and that includes using it to clean, freshen, de-gunk, and overall improve your home.