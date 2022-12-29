Grab Your Magnifying Glass: 7 Mysterious Films to Watch After Glass Onion

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has officially hit screens, and it’s safe to say that this murder mystery film has been met with a positive response. Many have said, in fact, that they believe the Knives Out sequel is better than the original movie.

Now, if you’ve watched Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (and the first Knives Out film) and are craving more of that mysterious drama, we’ve pulled together a list of similar movies that should continue to scratch that itch for you.

7 movies to watch after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Visually beautiful and ridiculously funny, this comedy-drama blends murder, framing for said murder, chaos and an epic ensemble cast.

Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are likely to enjoy this movie, too.

Watch it on Disney+

Bad Times at the El Royale

Moving into darker territory, this movie follows seven strangers who wind up in a spooky isolated hotel. Starring the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and Jeff Bridges, the cast line up is enough to draw you in alone.

Watch it on Disney+

See How They Run

Set in 1950s London, this film follows a group working on a film set that is disrupted by a murder. Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will likely enjoy following along as secrets unravel throughout the progression of the movie.

Watch it on Disney+

Shutter Island

If you enjoy having your mind blown by surprising twists and turns, Shutter Island is for you. This mystery thriller film set at an asylum on a remote island stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams and Emily Mortimer.

Watch it on Netflix and Stan

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Continuing with the thread of psychological thrillers, The Talented Mr. Ripley is an incredible example of this genre. The movie follows a young, mysterious Tom Ripley who goes to incredible lengths to try to make the luxurious lifestyle enjoyed by his friend, Dickie Greenleaf, his.

Starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwenyth Paltrow, this ’90s film is considered a classic for a reason.

Watch it on Binge

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

It’s a classic whodunit! If you’re after something a little silly (which, admittedly, Glass Onion has touches of), Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a great option.

Basically, the film follows the story of Roger Rabbit, who suspects his wife, Jessica Rabbit, is cheating on him with Marvin Acme. When Acme turns up dead, Roger Rabbit is the prime suspect.

The animated film stars Kathleen Turner, Christopher Lloyd and Bob Hoskins.

Watch it on Disney+

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Want more Daniel Craig? Of course you do. Why not check out The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo next?

Adapted from the popular book, this psychological thriller mystery movie follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist who hires a computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander, to help figure out what happened to a woman who disappeared 40 years prior.

Watch it on Prime Video

If you still want more stressful watching, check out our list of the best thrillers on Netflix next. Enjoy, detectives!