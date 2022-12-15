Level Up Your Life

Class Up Your Christmas Morning Mimosa With Cocktail Bitters

Claire Lower

Published 4 hours ago: December 16, 2022 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:angosturabitters
bartendingbitterscocktailfallenangelfoodanddrinkhospitality2crecreationmimosamixeddrinksorangebittersspicestradesecretswhiskeycocktail
Class Up Your Christmas Morning Mimosa With Cocktail Bitters

A mimosa is a welcome start to any day, but it’s needed on Christmas morning, just to take the harsh edge off the sound of ripping wrapping paper. The combination of sparkling wine and fruit juice doesn’t need much in the way of tweaking, nor does it really call for an exact recipe — but it could use a little nuance. And nothing delivers nuance quite like cocktail bitters.

Sure, nuance tends to get lost after a couple of drinks, but try a few dashes in your first (or even second) morning-time cocktail, and treat your tastebuds to something ever so slightly different. Cocktail bitters are, after all, the spice rack of the bar cart. They’ll give your juicy beverage a little gravitas, a bit of depth, and undeniable character.

Any flavour of bitters that strikes your fancy will work, but I highly recommend classic Angostura or Regan’s orange bitters. Angostura, with its strong gentian backbone and hints of clove and cinnamon, will give your beverage a decidedly Christmas-y vibe, much like an orange studded with whole cloves.

Adding orange bitters to an orange-based beverage may seem redundant, and orange bitters will up the citrus factor, but it’s more orange peel than juice, and tempered with cardamom, caraway, coriander, anise, and cinnamon. If you want to get crazy, branch out with another fruit bitter like grapefruit or cranberry.

To serve, set the bitter bottles out alongside the bubbly and a juice or two. I like tangerine and grapefruit, and I serve them in restaurant-style squeeze bottles to better control the flow of the juice. I like my mimosa to be (much) more Champagne than juice, and it’s much easier to achieve that when I can squirt it in there instead of pouring it.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.