9 Affordable Shapewear Pieces if the Price of Skims Leaves You Crying in the Dressing Room

With all the hype around shapewear on TikTok at the moment, we’ve found ourselves scouring the pages of Kim K’s brainchild, Skims, one too many times to count — or at least one too many times to admit to you all.

We’d say our obsession first started when the iconic Skims shapewear dress made its rounds on the video-sharing app. Then, it was thanks to a friend who bought a bunch of Skims bodysuits and shapewear spanks. Now, we’ve made it a habit to visit the site nightly, waiting patiently for our sizes to restock in our favourite pieces. But, alas, it’s been over six months, and we’re yet to score anything, which is why we’ve come to terms with the fact we might have to resort to buying some alternatives.

After spending a couple of hours deep on the internet, we finally managed to uncover some affordable, but still great quality pieces. They’re also conveniently less than half the cost of Skims’ ones. The best part? You can get them shipped and delivered within the next week or two. Cha-ching!

The best Skims Dupes available in Australia

If you like: the Sculpting Bodysuit

Made of top-grade polyester and spandex fabrics, this sculpting bodysuit is super soft, lightweight and, best of all, breathable. The corset leotard also fits snug on your body and offers no built-in steel bones or wires, making it totally invisible under your outfits. It also comes in at less than half the price of the Skims suit.

If you like: the Open Bust Bodysuit with Open Gusset , $126

Try: ShaperX Tummy Control Shapewear , from $71.75

This Open Bust Bodysuit is perfect for our ladies with bigger busts as it allows wearers to use their own bra instead of trying to find shapewear that offers an in-built cup size. The shapewear also adopts a 360-degree seamless craft, so it’s totally undetectable under dresses or other clothes. We should mention the Skims version is totally sold out in every size, so this is your best bet at an alternative.

If you like: the Sculpting High Waist Thong

If you’re looking for less coverage in your shapewear – especially if the aim is to wear it under a shorter dress or with pants — this baby will do the trick. It’s a g-string cut, too, which means you don’t have to worry about your panty line showing. The bodice is also fitted with high-quality fabric that’s breathable and comfortable enough to be worn all day long.

If you like: the Waist Trainer , $126

Try: Yianna Short Torso Waist Trainer Corset , from $51.52

We know there’s been fair debate about whether waist trainers are safe or whether they even work. But, the TLDR is that they’re probably not great for long-term wear, nor while you exercise. However, if you just want the illusion of an hourglass-esque figure for a particular outfit or special occasion, as long as you don’t feel restricted, it shouldn’t result in any complications. But, please keep this in mind before purchasing.

If you like: the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

Ah, yes, the iconic TikTok dress that suits literally any body type. And that’s not just my opinion, folks — it only takes five minutes of watching unboxing videos on TikTok to see for yourself that this dress is the ultimate all-rounder and hugs you in all the right places. The only downside? It’s always sold out. Here is one of our favourite alternatives.

If you like: the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt , $90

This gorgeous tee is practically made for versatility with its basic fit and neutral colourways. It’s also made of thick, great quality fabric, and it’s fitting enough that you probably won’t need to wear a bra with it either. Win-win.

If you like: the Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

If you’re after a basic high-neck bodysuit, this baby is a close match to the iconic Skims number. This highly-rated alternative is breathable, soft, and lightweight but also offers a double-lining to prevent it from being see-through or exceptionally sheer. If you’re not a fan of the beige colour, this one comes in six other colourways, too.

If you like: the Cosy Knit Bralette and Shorts

We know the Skims version of this is a fluffy loungewear set (which FYI is sold out in a bunch of sizes), but these shapewear-esque seamless workout crop and shorts give us such similar energy, so we couldn’t help but include it.

If you like: the Lace Pointelle Legging and the Cotton Plunge Bralette

This one also borderline crosses into loungewear territory, but the Skims bralettes and leggings are iconic, so it wouldn’t be a shapewear round-up if we didn’t add an affordable version of ’em, too.