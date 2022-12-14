14 of the Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Cheese

Most people like cheese, but you might know someone who really likes cheese. Lives for cheese. Breathes cheese? If you have one of those people in your life, get them a gift that allows them to do more of what they love. Because unrolling one of those cheese art posters isn’t as good as unwrapping a wedge of the real thing. Here are 14 gifts for the cheese lover in your life.

A cheese-making kit

Photo: Image courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Inspire the creative with a cheese-making kit. Eating store-bought is fine, but there’s something special about eating homemade, fresh cheese. There are several kits out now and most are geared toward beginners — and all of the parts are included, like thermometers, Rennet tablets, and citric acid, so you just have to follow the instructions in the recipe book. Decide whether Italian cheese, soft cheeses, or an entire wheel of farmhouse cheddar is more their style.

A cheese class

Photo: viennetta, Shutterstock

Experience might be the best teacher, but when it comes to learning a lot in a short amount of time, experience is better with a teacher. Buy your loved one a cheese class. They can range from in-person fresh cheese making to rare cheese tastings and fancy grilled cheese tutorials.

Set up a cheese and wine pairing

Photo: Quincy_Malesovas, Shutterstock

Go to a specialty cheese store and tell them the flavour profile you’re looking for, or some of the cheeses that you know your person loves. Then take a trip to the wine store, talk to their staff about the cheeses you bought, and ask them what wines will complement your selections. Maybe your trusty cheesemongers gave you wine suggestions to consider too. Relying on the connoisseurs should help you come out with a lovely evening to share with your cheese-lover.

Get them a new fondue pot

Photo: Image courtesy of Target

Maybe your cheese fan enjoys a bit more of a nosh with their cheese. Gift them a non-stick fondue maker that you took the liberty of filling up with a classic Swiss cheese fondue. After you cube up some crusty bread, pickles, apples, and fill a bowl with pretzel sticks, your person can decide if they want to invite friends or just spend the evening swimming solo in a basin of hot cheese.

A cheese book that’s actually useful

Photo: Image courtesy of Workman Publishing

I love to read, but sometimes books don’t make the most fun presents. If you’re going to get a cheese-lover a book that isn’t cheese shaped to look like a book, make it a book that helps them eat more cheese. A Field Guide to Cheese can be a resource for cheese heads to discover cheeses from around the world, what their flavour profiles are, and what to pair them with.

A cheese log

Photo: Image courtesy of Formaticum

Get your person a cheese log. (Actually, bundle two or three for a discount.) It’s not just any notebook: This pocket-sized log has designated graphic organisers on each page to help pinpoint the flavour profile, the type of milk, rind, and texture a cheese has. Your cheese fanatic will be able to actually find out what that aged cheese was from their cousin’s New Year’s Eve party last year.

A high-quality cheese board

Photo: Image courtesy of Williams Sonoma

The cheese lover in your life might already have one cheese board, or maybe a bunch of bamboo cutting boards they repurpose, but it’s probably worth it to get them a nice-arse cheeseboard. Get them a slate cheese board that is food safe and nonporous. You can also use the included chalk to write the cheese names directly on the board. Maybe a marble and wood board is more their style? Not only are these boards gorgeous, but if you pop them in the fridge the cold marble keeps cheeses chilled while the wood allows items to come to room temperature quicker.

A cheese assortment

Photo: MaraZe, Shutterstock

I wouldn’t let you leave here without the ultimate cheesy gift: Buy a fantastic box of assorted, high quality cheeses for your cheese mate. There are single boxes or monthly, rare cheese subscriptions you can sign up for. While you’re searching for the right one, factor in the type of cheeses they like, how adventurous your person is, and your budget. A box of cheese is a guaranteed winner.

A vegan cheese box

Photo: Chatham172, Shutterstock

Vegans love cheese too, and a vegan cheese box offers a lovely snack pairing to enjoy. You don’t have to be a vegan to appreciate the importance and value of a plant-based cheese assortment, and the cheese lover in your life might want to keep up with the times.

Cheese markers

Photo: Image courtesy of Crate & Barrel

In the past when I’ve served up a cheese board, friends will ask for the names and I have to inconspicuously search through the trash for the plastic wrap label. No one deserves this awkwardness, so buy a set of reusable cheese markers for the cheese fan. I like the wood ones because they’re light and the wood is “stickier.” I have ceramic ones too, but they tend to fall out and can be too heavy for some cheeses.

Cheese storage bags

Photo: Image courtesy of Formaticum

If you’re used to wrapping up your half-eaten cheddar in its old, unravelling plastic packaging, you may not know that there are better materials for storing cheese. You may not care. But your cheese-smart friend certainly knows (or wants to know). Buy them a few proper cheese storage bags. The material is specially crafted to let cheeses breathe and extend freshness in the fridge.

Very pretty cheese knives

Photo: Kseniya Gorn, Shutterstock

There are everyday cheese knives that you break out on a Tuesday; then there are the special cheese knives that you unveil for occasions. If you’ve noticed the cheese devotee in your circle only has busted, old butter scrapers, buy them a set of gorgeous cheese knives. Try a set with long handles to make leveraging slices easier on packed boards. They deserve it, and you’re tired of looking at the old ones every time you visit.

A soft-sided, insulated bag

Photo: Image courtesy of Target

The right accessories can help the cheese obsessed live their best cheese life. For carting around their precious cargo, buy them a soft-sided insulated bag. It’s ideal for cheese shopping or long excursions and drives where the environment might not stay cool enough to keep expensive cheeses at their optimal temperature. The soft material allows it to collapse when it’s not in use, making it easy to keep in the back seat of the car or in the bag-corner of a tiny apartment.

A cheese cave tour

Photo: witaker, Shutterstock

To experience the life of cheese, buy a cheese cave tour. These can run a range of prices depending on the location of the cave, if you have a group, and the included features (like transportation and wine pairings), but if you find one that works for your budget, then this could be the gift your loved one never forgets. Try an all-inclusive tour or look into smaller caves for something more affordable.