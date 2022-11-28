The Easiest Way to Clean Couches and Fabrics, According to TikTok

Complicated cleaning hacks can be fun projects, but we love a damn simple one. And this one is really simple: You can use the lid of a pot or pan to clean your carpets and fabrics. It works like a charm, which is why it’s been all over TikTok lately.

To freshen up your upholstery or carpet, you’ll need:

The lid from a pot or pan, with a handle in the centre

A large microfiber rag

A bowl of water

Dish soap

Depending on what you’re cleaning and how you like to do it, you may want to add a few drops of vinegar or vodka, but otherwise, stick to the cleaning recipes you’d normally use for whatever upholstery or carpet you’re working on.

How to clean fabric with the lid of a pot or pan

Fill a bowl with your cleaning solution, whether it’s a mixture of liquid dish detergent and baking soda, water and vinegar, or a store-bought upholstery cleaner. Drop your cloth in the bowl, saturate it with the mixture, then squeeze out the excess, and lay the fabric down flat.

Set your lid in the centre of your damp cloth and pull the edges up around it, securing them over the handle with a rubber band. If they don’t quite reach that far, just secure them tightly over the handle with your hand as you work.

Now you have a fabric-covered disk that you can push around on your couches, chairs, carpets, rugs, or pillows. It will pick up lint and freshen the fabrics without making anything too damp. The following video shows how to do it in detail (and is weirdly soothing):

The goal here isn’t to make your carpets and cushions wet, but to give them a damp refresh — the lid provides stability and works the solution in gently and evenly.