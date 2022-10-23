How to Save Money on Energy Bills as a Renter

No matter where you live, you’re likely feeling the pinch of the rising costs of energy, gas, and water. Those who own their home may opt to invest in upgrades like new windows, appliances, or insulation to help save money on utility bills.

But renters probably don’t want to sink their money into improvements on a home that they don’t own. Plus, if tenants are responsible for their energy bills, landlords may not pay to equip the space with new appliances, double-glazed windows, or other ways to make it more efficient. Fortunately, there are a few ways renters can save money on their energy bills. Here’s what to know.

How renters can save money on energy bills

A few relatively minor investments and upgrades can make a big difference in renters’ energy bills. Here are a few examples:

Switch to LED bulbs

When you moved in, there were probably a few light fixtures — possibly on ceilings or in closets — that came equipped with bulbs. Check the bulbs: If they’re incandescent, switching them out for LED bulbs can reduce your energy bills.

Do some refrigerator maintenance

Lights are turned on and off, but your refrigerator is always running. Make sure you’re not paying more than necessary to keep it turned on by the setting temperature to between 35°F and 38°F. It doesn’t need to be any cooler than this to do its job, and will use more energy than is required.

While you’re there, remove any dirt or dust that has built up around the coils and condenser unit behind and underneath your refrigerator. Keeping these areas clean improves the fridge’s performance, meaning it won’t take as much energy to keep your food cold.

Use advanced power strips

A lot of appliances and electronic devices consume energy when they’re plugged in, whether or not they’re actually powered on or are in use. Sure, you could go around unplugging everything you’re not currently using. Or, you could switch to advanced power strips, which automatically turn power off when appliances are not being used, eliminating unnecessary energy consumption.