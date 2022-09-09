You Can Update Your PS5 Controller Using a Windows PC

Is your PS5 controller acting up? A firmware update for your DualSense controller can quickly fix many minor issue. If you have a PS5, it’s easy to update the controller by plugging it into the console. If you don’t have a console, however — perhaps because you use the controller for PC gaming — you can use a Windows machine to get the job done. (It’s also a great option for those rare occasions when the controller refuses to update on your PS5.)

How to update PS5’s DualSense controller via Windows

First, use a USB cable to connect the controller to your PC. Next, you should download Sony’s DualSense Firmware Updater. This link will take you to a support page, where you can scroll down and click the blue Download button.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed DualSense Firmware Updater on your PC, run the program and follow the on-screen instructions. From here, your DualSense controller will update itself in a few moments.

Don’t turn off your PC or unplug the USB cable while a firmware update is in progress. Ideally, you should let the controller rest on a flat surface while it’s updating — if you hold it or fiddle with it during an update, the controller may lose its connection with your PC, especially if the USB cable you’re using to bridge the two devices is loose, and that can cause problems.

Once the update is complete, your controller will be ready to use. If you use it with the console, you won’t need to update it separately on the PS5. Enjoy your (hopefully) improved experience, at least until a new firmware update becomes available.