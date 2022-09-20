Don’t Prune These Plants in the Spring

No matter how much cleanup and prep you do in your garden before winter arrives, there’s always a list of new maintenance tasks each spring. And along with cleaning out garden and flower beds and preparing the soil, many people are tempted to give their plants a spring haircut to get them ready for the season.

But some plants don’t respond well to being pruned this time of year. Here are a few that prefer their trims a bit later in the season.

Why some plants shouldn’t be pruned in the early spring

Ultimately, it comes down to timing. If you have a plant or shrub that is showing signs of life for the first time in several months, it may not be wise to prune them in early spring, as it may damage the plant, making it take longer to grow.

Plus, you may inadvertently trim off the buds before they have a chance to blossom. Instead, wait until later in the season — when the flowers are past their prime — to prune the shrub, according to Luan Akin of Tagawa Gardens in Colorado.

Plants and shrubs that shouldn’t be pruned in early spring

Here are some examples of plants to prune later in the season: