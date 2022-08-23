23 Hot Dogs From Around the World That You Need to Try

When I was a kid, there were essentially two kinds of hot dogs in my life: The plastic-wrapped pack in the refrigerator that could be boiled, grilled, or pan-fried, then slapped in a bun, and served as a quick lunch, and the Sabrette hot dogs my father would buy me on the way home from Little League games, even if (as was typical) I’d just struck out four times and missed every fly ball that came my way.

Hot dogs are a staple not only in the U.S., but all over the world. Essentially just a sausage of some type wrapped in a bun of some sort and topped with condiments and trimmings, it’s an easy, affordable street food that’s become iconic. It’s also incredibly versatile, and many different regions of the country (and the world) have come up with their own twists on the concept — there are literally dozens of hot dog styles to choose from. Here’s a rundown of the many, many different kinds of hot dogs in this world.

One caveat about this list: We’re excluding corndogs. Corndogs are delicious, but they are not, technically, hot dogs.

New York City

Photo: Alex Bayev, Shutterstock

The New York-style hot dog, purchased from ubiquitous carts around the city, is a natural-casing all-beef frank wrapped in a steamed white bun, typically topped with a combination of yellow mustard, sauerkraut, onions, and relish. In other words, the New York-style hot dog is essentially the standard hot dog from which all others deviate, for better or for worse.

Chicago

Photo: Brent Hofacker, Shutterstock

Served on a poppy-seed bun, Chicago-style hot dogs are all-beef franks dressed with mustard, onion, relish, pickles, peppers, and a bit of celery salt. The bun is pretty firm and substantial, which allows for a lot more toppings. One thing to note is that adding ketchup to this meal instantly transforms it from a Chicago-style hot dog to a travesty — some hot dog vendors don’t even stock ketchup at all, and requesting it will get an icy reception.

Slaw Dog

Photo: Andrea Skjold Mink, Shutterstock

Found (weirdly) in both Southern California (primarily Los Angeles) and the American South, these are sometimes called Atlanta-style or Carolina-style dogs. There will be regional variations, of course, but the essential aspect here is the coleslaw that serves as the primary trimming for the frank. They’re often served with chilli to contrast with the slaw, and the frank will vary between regions, as well. The Atlanta version usually incorporates Vidalia onions.

Kansas City

Photo: carpe89, Shutterstock

The Kansas City-style hot dog takes the awesomeness of your standard Reuben sandwich and transfers it to the hot dog, and thank goodness. Take a beef frank, put it on a steamed or toasted sesame seed bun, and add Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, and you have a phenomenal hot dog experience that hails from the American Midwest.

The Fenway Frank

Photo: Keith J Finks, Reuters

Perhaps the only time it is socially acceptable to use baked beans as a toppings, the Fenway Frank originated at Fenway Park in Boston but is recognisable throughout the region. The frank is boiled first, then grilled, placed inside a New England-style toasted roll, and finished with the beans, along with mustard and relish.

Sonoran Dog

Photo: Brent Hofacker, Shutterstock

Found in the Southwestern U.S., the Sonoran Dog is a grilled frank that is wrapped in bacon (yes, go on) and topped with (checks notes) pinto beans. You can deck it out with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, relish, salsa, and many other condiments (including the incredibly sus choice of mayonnaise). This isn’t going to be for everyone, but just for the introduction of bacon to the hotdogverse, it will endure forever.

The Texas Tommy

Photo: Estudio Conceito, Shutterstock

Originating in Pennsylvania, this frank is grilled or fried, split open, stuffed with cheese, then wrapped with bacon and placed on a steamed bun. These don’t always look like much, but the combination is killer. No one knows why it’s called a Texas Tommy when it was invented in Pottstown, although most assume it just sounded exotic in the 1950s.

Coney Dogs

Photo: Jeff Caverly, Shutterstock

Originating in Michigan, not New York, the Coney is a deceptively simple beef frank dressed in meat chilli, raw onions, and mustard held inside a steamed bun. But there is genius in simplicity, as well as a great deal of mess — bring the napkins when you indulge in a Coney Dog.

Italian Hot Dog

Photo: Ale02, Shutterstock

Sometimes called a Jersey-style hot dog from the state it originated in, the Italian Hot Dog is served in a pizza dough bun (or an Italian-style roll) and trimmed with onions, peppers, and fried potatoes. In other words, just like pizza, it is an entire meal, and you can hold in one hand and eat while walking.

Philadelphia Dog

Photo: Joe Gough, Shutterstock

The Philly dog is a fascinating combination of a beef frank and a fried fish cake on a traditional steamed bun. It’s usually dressed with slaw or pepper hash, onions, and spicy mustard. It’s definitely unusual — and hard to find these days, though nothing is stopping you from crafting one of these bad boys in your own kitchen.

Cleveland Polish Boy

Photo: Brent Hofacker, Shutterstock

You can make a Polish Boy with either kielbasa or a regular beef frank. It’s served on a toasted bun, covered in french fries, hot sauce, and cole slaw. If you’re thinking heck, that sounds delicious, you are not wrong, as the combination is a winner. Some folks will add some spicy mustard to this, but it’s probably best in its traditional form.

Cincinnati Coney

Photo: Sergii Koval, Shutterstock

Once again, hot dog nirvana doesn’t have to be complicated, just delicious. A Cincinnati Coney is a beef frank on a steamed bun topped with Cincy-style chilli (any other kind of chilli makes this a regular chilli dog, so be careful) and copious amounts of shredded cheddar cheese.

The Half Smoke

Photo: Robert Crow, Shutterstock

At first glance these look like pretty standard chilli dogs, but don’t be fooled. Found primarily in the area around Washington, D.C., the Half Smoke is a half-beef, half-pork sausage on a steamed bun, topped with chilli, mustard, and onions. The frank itself has a smokey flavour (hence the name) that is truly distinctive.

Seattle

Photo: Brent Hofacker, Shutterstock

Seattle-style hot dogs give traditionalists fits because they combine your classic beef frank and steamed bun with the decidedly non-classic cream cheese, sautéed onions, and hot sauce and jalapeño peppers (some folks prefer sriracha or barbecue sauce). You might be dubious, but there’s a reason it’s become a regional favourite.

Alaska

Photo: Pav-Pro Photography Ltd, Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been to Alaska, you know the people there are just built different. Naturally, this extends to their concept of the hot dog. The main thing that sets the Alaskan-style hot dog apart is the meat: Instead of beef or pork, Alaskan hot dogs will be made from reindeer (sometimes) or caribou (more often). The other major difference is the primary dressing: onions sautéed in Coca-Cola. No, we are not kidding.

The New York System

Photo: BluIz60, Shutterstock

Although the name stems from New York, these are mostly found in Rhode Island and its environs, and folks in Rhode Island will warn you to never call this a “hot dog,” preferring the term weiner for reasons beyond understanding. It’s a small beef and veal sausage in a steamed bun, dressed with yellow mustard, celery salt, and beef sauce. Like sliders, these are meant to be ordered in multiples and gorged on while contemplating your poor life choices.

Hawaiian Puka

Photo: Michael Barajas, Shutterstock

Not content to transmorgify pizza into something Normals can’t recognise, the state of Hawaii also has its own signature hot dog: The Puka Dog. Take one sweet roll, use a hot rod to poke a hole in the middle while simultaneously toasting the insides, then insert a hot dog. Grill, then garnish with “secret sauce,” mustard, and…fruit relish, of course. Actually, that does sound delicious, so perhaps our Hawaiian friends know something after all.

Chilean Completo

Photo: Ildi Papp, Shutterstock

These hot dogs are absolute units — about twice the size of what you think a hot dog is. The franks are boiled and served on plain bread rolls, then topped with…just about everything, including sauerkraut, avocado, salsa, mustard, green sauce — there really aren’t a lot of hot dog rules in Chile, apparently. It’s not uncommon to be unable to finish one of these by yourself, so keep this in mind if you ever have the chance to order one.

The Halv

Photo: Chatham172, Shutterstock

This is the Swedish take on the hot dog. Take a frank, boil or grill it to your preference, place it on a regular bun, then pile some mashed potatoes on top. Dress with whatever condiments you like (the Swedes allow ketchup) along with pickles and onions. Yes, your breath will not be so great after this, but these are filling — which is why Halv means “half.” You can get a Hel (whole) if you want, but it’s going to be a lot.

Brazilian

Photo: Luana Brescovitz, Shutterstock

Also known as a cachorro quente, these are sausages served on a bread roll and topped with ground beef in a tomato sauce, peppers, onions, and cheese. What really sets them apart are the sides that are traditionally served with them, including mashed potatoes, corn, peas, or pico de gallo. In Brazil and Portugal, you can find examples with just about every topping or side imaginable, in fact.

Perro Caliente

Photo: Brent Hofacker, Shutterstock

Colombia has its own take on the hot dog. The perro caliente is a huge boiled sausage (some folks steam ‘em instead) on a bread roll and topped with crushed potato chips, condiments (not only is ketchup allowed, but mayonnaise is, too, so be warned), bacon, and various fruits. They’re usually wrapped in paper, and you will need napkins. A lot of napkins.

Danish Red

Photo: Michael715, Shutterstock

The rødpølser, or red hot dog, is (as you might guess) bright red, long, and thin. They’re smoked using beechwood, which gives them a unique nutty flavour, and they’re cooked in broth instead of your classic New York-style dirty water. They’re typically dressed with trimmings that are both familiar (pickles, fried onions) and very, very Danish (remoulade sauce). If you ever find yourself in Copenhagen, do yourself a favour.

Connecticut Style

Photo: rj lerich, Shutterstock

Connecticut has a surprising love for hot dogs. Aside from a number of restaurants that will happily deep fry one for you, it’s a region mainly known for the buttered and grilled split-top buns used in hot dog construction there. If you’re thinking that butter is so powerful it even makes hot dogs better, you are correct. Trimmings typically include mustard, relish, sauerkraut, and chunks of bacon because this thing wasn’t deadly enough.