This Bargain Cast Iron Pan Is the Perfect Tool for Everything From Steaks to Cookies

If you’re ready to pop one-pan dinners back on the radar this winter, may we suggest investing in a cast iron pan? Not only are they one of the most durable, versatile and functional of their pan counterparts, but they offer a robust, flavourful cook no matter what you’re craving. We’re talking steak, pasta bake, cheesy dips, skillet cookies and so much more. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on one either with this epic cast iron pan sale.

Exactly how much are we talking, though? Well, for just $29.99 you can get a 35cm cast iron skillet from Amazon. All you have to do is make sure you add the extra $20 off coupon and you’re ready to roll. There’s also a bunch of savings on eBay meaning you can get the same pan for $50.29 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’, too. Delivery is set to be this weekend, so you can start cooking up a storm in no time. You can also grab a smaller one for single-serve one-pan meals for just $19.99 and $33.50 (with code ‘AFTERPAY10’) on Amazon and eBay respectively.

What do we love about this cast iron pan?

Crafted from high-quality, professional, non-stick cast iron, this Fresh Australian Kitchen Cast Iron Pan can bake, sauté, grill, broil, braise and sear, meaning you can indulge in new meals and methods of cooking every day, with the one piece of cookware (and without cluttering up the cupboard).

You’ll be happy to know that this product also boasts 4.4 stars and over 2,000 positive reviews, with customers saying the pan is great value for money and doesn’t disappoint when it comes to making banging one-pan meals. Others say its durability is unmatched, too, given the pan has lasted them over two and a half years

The only downside is that it claims to come pre-seasoned and ready to use, although reviewers agree that the pre-seasoning on this baby isn’t great. Instead, it’s best to add an extra layer of pre-seasoning yourself before use. If you haven’t owned a cast iron pan before, you can learn how to pre-season a pan here. There’s also a few care tips and techniques that you need to know as a first-time cast iron owner when it comes to cleaning and looking after your new investment. You can check those out here.

What can you make in a skillet?

Now, we can’t leave you with an epic cast iron pan sale price, and not give you any recipes to make in your new purchase! Here are a few of our one-pan faves that’ll have you covered for dinners and lunches this rainy season: