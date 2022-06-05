5 Tips To Reduce Your Energy Bills This Winter

In this current climate, we’re all trying to keep our energy bills to a minimum — especially given prices are set to increase.

But if you’re sick of waddling around the house layered up like the Michelin Man, sashaying around in your fluffy robe, here are a few simple home hacks to decrease your energy costs and maximise the efficiency of your home’s heating.

1. Turn off appliances when not in use

Take a quick look around the house and count how many appliances are on standby mode. How many televisions, computers, phone chargers, coffee machines, kettles and more can you find that are switched on but not being used? Each appliance continues to draw a small amount of electricity all day long, even when it’s not being used. Get into the habit of switching appliances off at the power source when not in use to help save on your energy bills.

2. Wash clothes in cold water and dry naturally

A cold-water wash is just as efficient as hot water and is gentler on your clothes. Check your machine for economy wash cycles and ditch the clothes dryer. Utilise the sun and wind to dry your clothes on a clothesline or use a clothes airer to dry undercover or indoors. Bring your airer into the lounge when you go to bed – the warmth from your heating will linger and help your clothes dry while you sleep.

3. Make sure you’re getting the best price from your current energy provider

One way to lower your monthly utility bill is to ensure that you’re not currently overpaying with your provider. The best way to do this is to compare your current costs to other providers in your area. We’ve partnered with a powerful comparison tool called eConnex to help make this process fast and easy. You can even use your most current energy bill details to get an accurate comparison. Enter your postcode in the box below to get started.

4. Use your blinds or curtains to retain warmth

Just as you insulate the walls and ceilings in your home to prevent heat transference, you can help minimise the significant amount of heating lost through your windows and glass doors by closing your blinds and curtains. Completely covering the glass with close-fitting blockout blinds or lined curtains can greatly improve the retention of warmth in the room.

5. Create an energy-friendly garden

You may not have considered how your garden can help keep your home warmer in winter, but it can make quite a difference. Planting deciduous trees on the northern and western sides of your home allow the winter sun to penetrate through glass doors and windows, warming the house on sunny days. In summer the leaves block the sun’s rays, so your home is shaded and therefore cooler.