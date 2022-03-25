The Best NBN 50 Deals Available in Australia Right Now

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed and value. You get a big speed boost from ADSL, but the monthly bill is a bit easier to stomach when compared to a NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

$70 per month is about the average for a full price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend as little as $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 promo is one of the cheapest plans around. You’ll pay just $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, $64.95 per month is one of the most affordable picks for an NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is just a hair behind, where you’ll be up for $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. This plan is also contract-free. In addition, Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy during your first fortnight, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Just be aware that Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you buy one through it, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Superloop’s NBN 50 deal is almost identical to Tangerine, but five cents per month more expensive. The telco bills $54.95 for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Dodo is a touch more expensive at $58 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. You can save a further $10 per month if you’re willing to also get your gas and electricity through Dodo. This offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but if you’re a Vodafone postpaid mobile customer, you’ll only pay $65 per month.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free. Just be aware that if you opt for Vodafone’s optional modem, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee you leave in your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your two-year term.

Similarly, MATE typically charges $69 per month for an NBN 50 plan, but will give you a discount for bundling. If you sign-up to one of its SIM-only mobile plans, you’ll save $10 per month off your total bill. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with a 10GB allowance, and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 20GB is a better pick, however. MATE’s NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

