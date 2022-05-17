Use a Cake Stand to Organise Your Makeup, Serums and Skincare

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I recently moved into a new house and, in doing so, decided it was finally time to organise all my serums and everyday skincare products into something that didn’t resemble a chaotic shamble. Originally, I tossed up getting one of those special makeup/skincare organisers to store it all — the ones with all the compartments — or a tray insert for one of my draws. That was until I stumbled upon this genius TikTok where someone simply uses a cake stand as a makeup display. Innovative, right?!

I decided to try it out last week, and now it’s become one of my favourite parts of my bedroom. Not only does it store ample serums and other beauty/skincare products, but it also gives your room an aesthetic touch while doing so. Need I mention that it provides easy access to everything to save you from rifling through many draws, too?

If you’re looking to do the same, here’s some cake stand inspo for you to indulge in…

READ MORE 11 Budget Beauty Products That Work Just as Well as the High-End Brands

Single-tiered

If your home aesthetic is quite regal and luxe, this gold pedestal dessert holder will take centre stage on any chest of drawers or dresser. It’s also height-adjustable, so you can tailor it to your personal preference.

You can buy the Round Pedestal Dessert Holder ($31.19) from Amazon here.

Alternatively, this natural wooden centrepiece is a fabulous skincare organiser for a room that might be a little more rustic and cottagecore-esque. Just be careful storing oils and other liquids on this baby because it might stain the wood.

You can buy the Caydo Wood Cake Stand ($22.99) from Amazon here.

Another regal option — with slightly more ~pizzaz~ — is this gold-detailed cake stand that is 30.5 centimetres wide and 13 centimetres tall, meaning there’s ample space for storing a wide range of products. The base is also weighted to ensure all your serums have sturdy foundations and won’t topple over.

You can buy the Victoria Collection Round Metal Cake Stand ($66.95) from Amazon here.

On the other hand, if you don’t have many products you want to store/display and don’t want the stand to look bare, this skincare organiser has a smaller circumference, keeping your faves at easy reach.

You can buy the Maxwell & Williams White Basics Footed Cake Stand ($24) from Amazon here.

I am totally unbiased, clearly, but this makeup stand is the one I decided to purchase and I love everything about it from the way it looks in my room to the beautiful detailing on the bottom. It’s also super sturdy and wide, so it has ample opportunity to store my current products, leaving enough space for me to grow my collection, too.

You can buy the Robert Gordon Dessert Story Cake Stand ($69.95) from Myer here.

If you’re sick of all the neutrals and want your makeup organiser to pop in your room — go with this dreamy pink one. There’s also a chocolate-coloured version if you’d prefer that instead.

You can buy the Robert Gordon Poet’s Dream Cake Stand ($79.95) from Myer here.

Multi-tiered

Say you’re beauty-obsessed, and a one-tiered makeup stand isn’t going to cut it — this bad boy thankfully comes with two. Just be careful to even your products out because too much weight on one side might make it topple over.

You can buy the Vivevol Two Tier Gold Cake Stand ($87.35) from Amazon here.

Two tiers not enough? Try five.

You can buy the Five Tier Acrylic Clear Round Cupcake Cake Stand ($30.85) from eBay here.

Looking for more makeup organiser/storage ideas? Head here.