Level Up Your Life

Use a Cake Stand to Organise Your Makeup, Serums and Skincare

Tiffany Forbes

Published 1 hour ago: May 18, 2022 at 9:49 am -
Filed to:beauty stand
ebay-partnershipmakeup organiser
Use a Cake Stand to Organise Your Makeup, Serums and Skincare
Image: Supplied / Amazon
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I recently moved into a new house and, in doing so, decided it was finally time to organise all my serums and everyday skincare products into something that didn’t resemble a chaotic shamble. Originally, I tossed up getting one of those special makeup/skincare organisers to store it all — the ones with all the compartments — or a tray insert for one of my draws. That was until I stumbled upon this genius TikTok where someone simply uses a cake stand as a makeup display. Innovative, right?!

I decided to try it out last week, and now it’s become one of my favourite parts of my bedroom. Not only does it store ample serums and other beauty/skincare products, but it also gives your room an aesthetic touch while doing so. Need I mention that it provides easy access to everything to save you from rifling through many draws, too?

makeup organiser, skincare organiser, makeup stand
Image: Supplied

If you’re looking to do the same, here’s some cake stand inspo for you to indulge in…

READ MORE
11 Budget Beauty Products That Work Just as Well as the High-End Brands

Single-tiered 

Round Pedestal Dessert Holder, $31.19

If your home aesthetic is quite regal and luxe, this gold pedestal dessert holder will take centre stage on any chest of drawers or dresser. It’s also height-adjustable, so you can tailor it to your personal preference.

You can buy the Round Pedestal Dessert Holder ($31.19) from Amazon here.

Caydo Wooden Cake Stand, $22.99

makeup organiser, skincare organiser, makeup stand

Alternatively, this natural wooden centrepiece is a fabulous skincare organiser for a room that might be a little more rustic and cottagecore-esque. Just be careful storing oils and other liquids on this baby because it might stain the wood.

You can buy the Caydo Wood Cake Stand ($22.99) from Amazon here.

Victoria Collection Round Metal Cake Stand, $66.95

Another regal option — with slightly more ~pizzaz~ — is this gold-detailed cake stand that is 30.5 centimetres wide and 13 centimetres tall, meaning there’s ample space for storing a wide range of products. The base is also weighted to ensure all your serums have sturdy foundations and won’t topple over.

You can buy the Victoria Collection Round Metal Cake Stand ($66.95) from Amazon here.

Maxwell & Williams White Basics Footed Cake Stand, $24

makeup organiser, skincare organiser, makeup stand

On the other hand, if you don’t have many products you want to store/display and don’t want the stand to look bare, this skincare organiser has a smaller circumference, keeping your faves at easy reach.

You can buy the Maxwell & Williams White Basics Footed Cake Stand ($24) from Amazon here.

Robert Gordon Dessert Story Cake Stand, $69.95

I am totally unbiased, clearly, but this makeup stand is the one I decided to purchase and I love everything about it from the way it looks in my room to the beautiful detailing on the bottom. It’s also super sturdy and wide, so it has ample opportunity to store my current products, leaving enough space for me to grow my collection, too.

You can buy the Robert Gordon Dessert Story Cake Stand ($69.95) from Myer here.

Robert Gordon Poet’s Dream Cake Stand, $79.95

makeup organiser, skincare organiser, makeup stand

If you’re sick of all the neutrals and want your makeup organiser to pop in your room — go with this dreamy pink one. There’s also a chocolate-coloured version if you’d prefer that instead.

You can buy the Robert Gordon Poet’s Dream Cake Stand ($79.95) from Myer here. 

Multi-tiered

Vivevol Two Tier Gold Cake Stand, $87.35

Say you’re beauty-obsessed, and a one-tiered makeup stand isn’t going to cut it — this bad boy thankfully comes with two. Just be careful to even your products out because too much weight on one side might make it topple over.

You can buy the Vivevol Two Tier Gold Cake Stand ($87.35) from Amazon here. 

Five Tier Acrylic Clear Round Cupcake Cake Stand, $30.85

makeup organiser, skincare organiser, makeup stand

Two tiers not enough? Try five.

You can buy the Five Tier Acrylic Clear Round Cupcake Cake Stand ($30.85) from eBay here.

Looking for more makeup organiser/storage ideas? Head here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.