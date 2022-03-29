Where to Find All the 2022 Federal Budget Papers

We’re not far from seeing the Australian 2022 Federal Budget being handed down. While we already have an idea of some of the announcements that are coming our way in terms of schemes for first home buyers and funding for aged care training, there’s still a fair bit to come.

So it’s understandable if you’re pretty interested in how the government is spending taxpayer dollars this year. For those of you already playing at home, you may already know a bit of what to expect.

I want to know more about the 2022 Budget

The good news is that you don’t have to rely on the highlights from treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s budget speech later this evening.

If you have a more curious disposition, you might want to dig a little deeper into the Budget papers themselves – and it’s well worth it.

Not only can you find important stuff buried in there, but some pretty amusing stuff, like the time Gizmodo Australia discovered the government was planning to drop $29 million on ant eradication.

So if you have the time, we encourage you time have a look into the documents to see what the Federal Government is planning on doing with its cash this year.

Where to find the papers

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got your back. You’ll be able to find the entire Federal Budget papers over on the government’s budget website. If you click on it before the Budget is handed down you won’t find much besides a countdown clock.

You’ll also find the entirety of Josh Frydenberg’s speech over on this portal once it’s live.

These should all be available from 7:30 pm AEDT but don’t be surprised if you need to hit F5 a few times, plenty of people will be trying to access the documents simultaneously.

We’ll also be covering the key updates that come out of the Federal Budget for 2022 (like we did in 2021) so be sure to check back in!

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect details of the 2022 Federal Budget.