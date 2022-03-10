4 Headphones That Are Designed To Give You a Perfect’s Night Sleep

While some people have no problem laying down their heads every night and falling to sleep right away, not everyone is blessed with this ability. Some of us need a lit bit of ambient noise to help us sleep like a log, whether it’s to drown out any external noise like loud roommates or because certain sounds soothe us like nothing else can.

While you could whack on an ambient noise playlist on Spotify while using your favourite pair of headphones or earbuds, this solution isn’t without its flaws. Chunky headphones make things difficult for side-sleepers and no one wants to spend their morning looking for that wireless earbud that got loose during the night.

Thankfully, we live in the futuristic year of 2022, so there are earbuds and headphones that have been specifically designed and optimised to help you relax at night and fall into a deep sleep.

We’ve rounded up a lift of the best headphones and earbuds for sleeping.

Bose is responsible for one of our favourite pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds, so it probably isn’t a huge surprise that its take on the sleep earbud is worth a look.

These earbuds are designed to passively block out any external noise, so you won’t have to worry about being woken up by your snoring partner or the early morning garbage track. The design of these earbuds with their hooked ear tips are meant to help them stay securely in your ears while you sleep, so you can avoid the morning ritual of digging around your bed for them.

The Sleepbuds II also use noise-masking technology that will play sounds at a certain, consistent frequency, to ensure any unwanted external noises go unheard. The Sleepbuds have access to Bose’s Sound Library, which has over 50 specially curated sounds available, so you can curate your nightly playlist for maximum relaxation.

It’s worth noting that the Bose Sleepbuds II only have the ability to play audio from the Sound Library, so you can’t use them as normal headphones.

The Sleepbuds II has a battery life of up to 10 hours of playtime, so you should easily make it through a full night’s sleep before it runs out of juice. Unless you feel like having a big sleep in, of course.

The Bose Sleepbuds II are available here.

Do you think sleeping with earbuds is more trouble than it’s worth and want something a bit more secure? Why not try wrapping your headphones around your head while your sleep?

The SleepPhones combines comfort with functionality by placing a set of headphones inside a soft fleece headband. All you need to do is wrap this headband around your head, plug it into your phone or laptop and then throw on your favourite white noise playlist. No more worrying about losing earbuds or trying to roll over while wearing over-the-ear headphones.

The headphone cable is also 48-inches long, so you can keep your phone on your bedside without worrying that you’ll accidentally pull it off while tossing and turning in your sleep. The SleepPhones uses a 3.5mm headphone jack, so make sure you’ve got an adapter on hand if you’re looking to plug it into your iPhone.

If you want to avoid wires totally, there’s also a wireless Bluetooth version of the Sleepphones available – although it’s a tad more expensive ($149.95).

The wired SleepPhones are available here and the wireless SleepPhones can be bought from here.

The MUSICOZY Sleep Headband works similarly to the SleepPhones. The headband features a pair of Bluetooth headphones that you can connect to your smartphone. These headphones have a battery life of up to 10 hours of playtime, so they’ll easily last you the night.

If you’re someone who needs absolutely zero distractions to get a good night’s sleep, the MUSICOZY has the added bonus of also being a face mask. This covering can block up to 99% of light and uses a 3D contoured design to reduce pressure around your eyes. The only drawback to the MUSICOZY is that you get what you’ve paid for when it comes to audio quality – but it’s still a decent option if you’re looking for an affordable solution to your sleeping problems.

The MUSICOZY Sleep Headband is available here.

Similar to the Bose Sleepybuds, the QuietOn 3 can’t be used as standard earbuds. These in-ear headphones also don’t have the ability to play any audio, so if you’re someone who needs some form of white noise to fall asleep, you’re best looking elsewhere.

Instead, these have been optimised to act as hi-tech earplugs by cancelling out any sound before it can reach you and ruin your sleep.

These earbuds use active noise cancellation, which means they’ll cancel out almost any external noise that would usually wake you (ANC is best for drowning out any constant, low-frequency sounds).

The QuietOn 3 sleep earbuds have an impressive battery life of up to 28 hours on a full charge and come with multiple soft foam ear tips that can be changed out for a more secure fit.

For some, dropping $360 on a pair of earbuds that don’t play music might be asking a bit much. But considering we sleep a third of our life doing it, can you really put a price tag on a great night’s sleep?

The QuietOn 3 sleep earbuds are available here.