Make Self Care Feel More Bougie With One of These Bath Trays

If you’re lucky enough to have a bathtub in your home, you’ll know just how good they are for when you want to escape and indulge in a little self-care — especially in winter. Whether you’re a simple bath bomb person or love bubbles galore, bath time isn’t complete without a glass of wine, a few candles, and your choice of book, podcast, or show to binge. This is where a bath tray is a perfect addition to your bathroom.

This handy bath accessory keeps everything within reach while you soak in the tub. There are a variety of different options to choose from — some are simple planks that sit across your bath and can be arranged however you like. Others come with multiple tiers and sections that hold your books, iPad, phone or laptop in place. Some have also got a built-in wine holder so you can really relax and unwind.

Depending on your bath time needs, there’s a style for everyone. Not to mention how aesthetically pleasing they look in your bathroom.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of bath trays so you can find the perfect fit.

There’s nothing like a hot bubble bath at the end of a long, hard day. This bathtub tray holds all your spa-quality essentials, including a smartphone, wine glass, tablet, book and anything else you need to let the world drift away. Bamboo is not only a more sustainable choice for craftsmanship. It won’t rust, resists stains and odours, and won’t warp if it gets wet.

Buy the Hankey Bamboo Bathtub Tray ($44.99) from Amazon here.

The bath tray is the perfect way to bring a luxury spa experience into your home. It includes a secure wine glass holder, a waterproof book or tablet holder with adjustable positioning, a smartphone holder, a candle or cup/mug holder, as well as two detachable side panels so your bath tray can also hold important snacks.

Buy the LyfeFX Brown Bath Caddy Tray ($59.95) from Amazon here.

This spacious bathtub caddy will securely hold everything you need for a glorious bubble bath. It comes with a slot for wine glasses, two removable towel or soap storage shelves, a groove for an iPad mini or phone and another groove to keep it from sliding or falling. It has foldable legs, so you can also use it outside the tub.

Buy the Britor Bamboo Bathtub Tray ($55.99) from Amazon here.

This bath caddy lets you enjoy a good book, watch a movie or relax with a glass of wine while you soak in the tub. The caddy is handmade with 100% quality Moso bamboo material, which is stronger and thicker than traditional wood, so you know it’s built to last. It’ll also fit almost any bathtub size; you just need to manually adjust it to the correct length.

Buy the BAMBUROBA Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray ($79.51) from Amazon here.

This Bamfan bath tray includes a book holder, cup holder, sliding utility tray, phone holder and wine glass holder. Perfect for reading or watching movies. It has extendable arms, so it fits any size bathtub.

Buy the Bamfan Bathtub Caddy Tray ($79.51) from Amazon here.

The bathtub caddy is made of durable, rustproof stainless steel. It has a removable and adjustable book holder that’s the perfect size for iPads, magazines and books. It also has a candle and wine glass holder so you can create a cosy, relaxing environment while you curl up with a good book or binge-watch The Bold Type.

Buy the iPEGTOP Stainless Steel Over Bathtub Racks ($134.97) from Amazon here.

If you’re after something simple you can organise yourself, this wooden bathroom tray is perfect. It’s a large enough platform that it holds everything from snacks and wine to phones and books, so you can relax while you’re in the tub. It’s an elegant, stylish design for any bathroom.

Buy the Bindpo Bathroom Tray ($66.39) from Amazon here.

Relax and unwind with this extendable bath caddy. Crafted from a combination of bamboo and metal, this item is the perfect addition to your bath.

Buy the Botanic Natural Extendable Bath Caddy (now $79.95) from Pillow Talk here.

Visit a tropical day spa in your own home with the Sanctuary bath caddy. Handcrafted from bamboo and available natural or white, all you need to do is add a few candles for ambience and let yourself float away in pure relaxation.

Buy the Muse Sanctuary Bath Caddy (now $31.95) from Pillow Talk here.

Complete with a slot to hold your wine glass, a recessed circle to hold a glass or bottle of beer, and a mood light recess, this wooden bath tray will have you relaxing like a king or queen in your own bathroom. It also comes with a handy insert that slides into place to rest your book or other items against and a recess to slide other items into. The bumper on the front also prevents your book from sliding away from you.

Buy the Bamboo Bath Caddy Shelf ($79.95) from Myer here.