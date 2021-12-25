How to Tackle the Most Common Holiday Food Stains

All the excitement of opening presents, spending time with friends and family, and getting to eat special foods that might only be available once a year is a lot all at once. There are countless things around the house that could spill, drip, or smear this time of year, but even if a little mess turns into a big stain, there are ways to handle it. Here’s how to get rid of a few of the most common holiday food stains.
How to remove chocolate stains
There are all sorts of ways chocolate, in its various forms, can end up as a stain somewhere in your home. When it’s on soft surfaces like tablecloths, clothing, carpets, or upholstery, start by mixing a solution of one tablespoon dish soap and two cups of water. Then dab or blot (not rub) the stain with a microfiber cloth dipped in the solution until the stain is gone. Finally, soak up any remaining solution on the material with a clean towel.
How to remove stains from greasy and/or oil-based foods
There are opportunities for grease from food to end up on your clothing while you’re cooking, transferring, or eating it. Getting rid of the stains left behind is a job for dishwashing liquid. Rub some of the soap onto the stain, and then rinse with cold water, repeating if necessary. If you don’t find a grease stain until it has dried, cover it with talcum powder or cornstarch, let it sit for 12-24 hours, and then wipe the residue away using a damp cloth.
How to remove red wine stains
If red wine spills on carpet or upholstery, immediately cover the spot with a thick layer of salt to help absorb the stain. For stains where the wine has already dried, blot the area with club soda or hydrogen peroxide using a clean cloth, until you can’t see it anymore. Soak red-wine-stained linens in cold water for a half hour, then put some white vinegar on the spot.
