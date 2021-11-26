How to Spot Fake Brand-Name Tools Sold Online

Whether you’re in the market for tools for yourself, or to give to others as gifts, you’re probably keeping an eye out for sales and special offers — especially over the next week or so. But unfortunately, not all tools sold online are what they say they are.

According to Tom Scalisi in an article for BobVila.com, there’s an ongoing fake tool racket you should know about — not only during the holiday season, but the rest of the year as well. Here’s how to spot the fakes.

How the fake tool racket works

It typically starts out with targeted ads on Facebook or Google offering unbelievable deals on tools from big-name brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee. We’re talking seriously deep discounts, Scalisi says — like items advertised for one-quarter or even one-eighth of their retail price.

But in almost all situations like this, the tools are coming from fake online stores posing as DeWalt and Milwaukee outlets. And while the tools they sell may look like the originals, they aren’t held to the same quality standards and may not be safe to use. Or in some cases, Scalisi says, the whole fake outlet is a scam, and customers don’t receive any tools at all (because there aren’t any).

How to spot fake brand-name tools

Here’s what Scalisi says to pay attention to when shopping for tools online: