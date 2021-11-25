Once You’ve Watched Get Back You’ll Want to See These Beatles Films Too

Disney+ has announced the launch of the documentary series The Beatles: Get Back to Aussie televisions, boasting over six hours of never-before-seen restored footage, including recordings from the band’s last live performance.

On November 25, 26 and 27, Disney+ will drop three episodes with The Beatles: Get Back series, filled with footage that director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, They Shall Not Grow Old) has spent three years restoring and editing.

Of the series release, Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, The Walt Disney Company said:

“This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ with fans around the world.”

Jackson added:

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

Okay, but what is The Beatles: Get Back about?

If you’re after some additional detail on the documentary series, Disney+ has shared the following synopsis.

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, They Shall Not Grow Old), The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives. The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The documentary features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The trailer of the production is ready for your eyeballs below:

What other Beatles titles can I watch?

If you’d like to continue on with your Beatles viewing experience, there are loads of other titles you can binge after starting The Beatles: Get Back.

All the below synopses are via distributors.

Yesterday

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Available to buy or rent on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Across the Universe

The songs of the Beatles provide the sonic framework for this musical tale of romance, war and peace. When young British worker Jude (Jim Sturgess) sets sail for the United States in search of his father, he ends up meeting carefree college student Max (Joe Anderson) and his lovely sister, Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood), along with a cast of eccentric characters. As Jude and Lucy fall for each other, their relationship is threatened by the social upheaval that accompanies the Vietnam War.

Available to buy or rent on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Nowhere Boy

A rebellious teenager, future Beatle John Lennon (Aaron Johnson) lives with his Aunt Mimi (Kristin Scott Thomas) in working-class Liverpool, England. Mimi’s husband suddenly dies, and John spies his mother, Julia (Anne-Marie Duff), at the funeral. Despite Mimi’s misgivings, John intends to have a real relationship with his mother. Julia introduces him to popular music and the banjo and, though a family conflict looms, young Lennon is inspired to form his own band.

Watch this film on Stan.

Help

In the follow-up to their successful debut musical, “A Hard Day’s Night,” the Beatles once again offer up a melding of song and slapstick. After Ringo stumbles upon a valuable gem, the band starts getting harassed by a fringe religious group. To escape their sudden stalkers, the boys hit the road. As John, Paul, George and Ringo travel the globe, they perform a mix of musical numbers, singing hits ranging from “Ticket to Ride” to the titular ditty.

Available to buy or rent on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

A Hard Day’s Night

The Beatles in their feature film debut, one of the greatest rock-and-roll comedy adventures ever. The film has a fully restored negative and digitally restored soundtrack. The film takes on the just-left-of-reality style of mock-documentary, following “a day in the life” of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as fame takes them by storm.

Watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Yellow Submarine

The music-loving inhabitants of Pepperland are under siege by the Blue Meanies, a nasty group of music-hating creatures. The Lord Mayor of Pepperland (Dick Emery) dispatches sailor Old Fred (Lance Percival) to Liverpool, England, where he is to recruit the help of the Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr). The sympathetic Beatles ride a yellow submarine to the occupied Pepperland, where the Blue Meanies have no chance against the Fab Four’s groovy tunes.

Available to buy or rent on services like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Filmmaker Ron Howard examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world.

Watch this film on Stan.