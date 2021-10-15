‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’: Where to Watch the Highly-Anticipated Documentary in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The tragic passing of Brittany Murphy in 2009 remains one of the most shocking and misunderstood Hollywood losses in modern memory. Murphy died at just 32, and her passing was attributed to a combination of pneumonia and prescription drugs.

The mysterious circumstances of Murphy’s death, and the death of her husband Simon Monjack, only months later, led to loads of questions and even conspiracy theories.

As a result of that, Emmy-nominated director Cynthia Hill (Private Violence) has gone to great lengths to attempt to address some of these questions, as well as explore Murphy’s life and career in depth. The product is a two-part documentary titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

The HBO production, which is set to be dropped in early November, has been described with the following synopsis:

Murphy was a captivating actress as effervescent on-screen as she was off. She was a rising star whose movies including 8 Mile and Clueless stand the test of time. Tragically in 2009, Murphy’s premature passing ended her promising career, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death quickly became an easy target for speculation and conspiracy theories. Featuring new archival footage and interviews with those closest to Murphy, the documentary series goes beyond the tabloid rumours to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles. As well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? Has been executive produced by Emmy-winner Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, Mary Lisio (The People v. The Klan, Pray Away) and James Buddy Day (Fall River). It was produced by Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, Sharp Objects) and Pyramid Productions (Fall River produced with Blumhouse Television).

As Vanity Fair reports, the documentary features interviews with Clueless director Amy Heckerling, Murphy’s King of the Hill costar and friend Kathy Najimy and members of Simon’s family, along with home videos of Murphy and her loved ones.

READ MORE The Best Shows on Binge According to Rotten Tomatoes

What Happened, Brittany Murphy trailer

For a quick look at what you can expect from the documentary, you can check out the official trailer for What Happened, Brittany Murphy below.

When and where can you watch the documentary in Australia?

The highly anticipated two-part documentary is dropping on November 7 on streaming service Binge.