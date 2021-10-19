What Exactly Is a Prebiotic and Who Should Be Taking One?

Prebiotic and probiotic are two terms you’ve likely heard before, but it’s hard to know what it is they actually do and how they differ. At a base level, we know they’re good for our digestion and gut health, but beyond that it can get a little confusing.

If you’ve ever wondered what a prebiotic is or if you should incorporate more into your diet, you’ve come to the right place.

What is a prebiotic?

For some reason, prebiotics have more confusion surrounding them than probiotics, which is why we’re going to break it down here. Essentially, prebiotics are a substance which come from certain types of carbs (mostly fibre) that humans aren’t able to digest. It’s okay though, because the beneficial bacteria in your gut actually eat this fibre for you, so prebiotics serve as food for bacteria and other beneficial organisms in the gut.

You need to make sure you have the right balance of both to ensure your gut flora is in balance.

How can they boost your health?

The age old saying ‘you are what you eat’ really rings true when it comes to gut health. The average person has around 300 to 500 different species of bacteria in their digestive tract. Several studies in the past two decades have demonstrated links between gut health and the immune system, mood, mental health, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, skin conditions, and even cancer. This is why it couldn’t be more important to invest in your gut health sooner rather than later.

Prebiotics can do everything from supporting a healthy gut to offering better digestive health and fewer antibiotic-related health problems. Currently, there is less research available on the benefits of prebiotics compared to probiotics, but some research has claimed they can potentially enhance digestion and metabolism along with supporting the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Prebiotics occur naturally in a variety of foods, so you don’t necessarily need to take a supplement but they definitely can help give that extra boost for some people. Prebiotics occur in foods like garlic, onions, asparagus, banana, barley, oats, apple, cocoa and flaxseeds.

Where to buy prebiotics

You should consult with your doctor before adding any new supplement to your diet to check that it’s right for you. Once you’ve got the green light, these are a few top-rated products to try out.

This blend contains 17g of prebiotic per serve for your daily dose of gut goodness. It promotes healthy digestion and immune function and is also plant-based and keto-friendly.

The best part about this product is that it’s prebiotic and probiotic in one capsule. They’ve been designed for time-released relief, meaning you can take one in the morning and be free from painful stomach pains throughout the day. Pretty impressive, right?

This active prebiotic will help restore your gut microbiome to a health level. The natural raspberry flavour makes it easy to drink, or you can add it to your morning smoothie to disguise the taste further.

This blend contains over a dozen types of fermentable plant prebiotics which helps to feed the different types of good bacteria in different sections of the gut. It’s suitable for vegans, people who are gluten-free and soy-free as well.

Given the price point, these prebiotic tablets are extremely affordable if you’re looking for a cheaper option. These are great because they don’t require any water or mixers so you can take them on the go.

Hyperbiotics Organic Prebiotic Blend is a special mix of inulin, FOS, resistant starch and soluble dietary fibre designed to support your gut barrier and support your overall health. Just scoop some out and add it to water or your morning smoothie.

