If You Plan on Getting Eyelash Extensions This Summer, You’ll Need One of These

If you’re someone who regularly gets eyelash extensions (or did before lockdown hit), you’ll know that the only time it’s ever really obvious that you’ve had them done is when you go swimming or thoroughly wash your face, eyes and all, in the shower. The lashes tend to clump/tack together until they dry. The good news is that some genius out there (probably the same one that invented magnetic eyelashes) has now invented eyelash fans. Yep, mini fans for your lash extensions.

Eyelash fans basically do what they say on the lid and work as a mini hairdryer for your lashes. Initially designed for salon use (often used when a client’s eyes get a little weepy while placing in the extension or to cool and soothe the eyes when irritated), you can now pick them up pretty cheap from places like Amazon for at-home use, too.

They’re a great way to dry your extensions post-swims in summer or when you’ve jumped out of the shower. In our pursuit of lush lashes all summer long, we’ve rounded up six eyelash fans coming in at a variety of different price points, so you can find your new favourite gadget.

We’re obsessed with this little lash drier, it literally looks like a Dyson, but for your eyelashes. It has three ‘wind’ speeds and helps to dry lashes nice and fluffy after washing your face or swimming.

You can buy the Lyon Lash Portable USB Rechargeable Bladeless Mini Fan ($82.20) from Amazon here.

I’m sorry, not only has the name of this little device sent me — “Fan Air Conditioning Blower for Eyelash Extensions” — it’s also a genius addition to your beach bag if you’ve got eyelash extensions. This one from GreenLife is compact, USB rechargeable and dries lashes from all angles.

You can buy the GreenLife USB Mini Fan Air Conditioning Blower for Eyelash Extension ($18.42) from Amazon here.

If your lashes need a little more TLC (especially if you’re someone who sleeps on their face — hi, me), this kit from Honoson might be a better investment. It comes with an eyelash fan as well as two pairs of tweezers (straight and curved) and a mini makeup mirror.

You can buy the Honoson USB Air Conditioning Blower Handheld Air Conditioning Fan ($26.87) from Amazon here.

This handheld dryer lash fan can help dry your lashes post-swim or shower in a few seconds. It comes with three adjustable speeds and has around 10hours of battery life. Apparently, it also improves the cure rate of your lash adhesive, resulting in longer-lasting lashes.

You can buy the PointStop Lash Fan ($28.79) from Amazon here.