Weird Things You Didn’t Know You Can Bring on an Aeroplane

Many of us have had something confiscated by airport security at one time or another. Obviously, anything seen as a weapon is likely to be pocketed by an agent (they even took my nail clippers once), and the allowable sizes of liquids can feel pretty limiting, particularly if you’re not checking a bag. If it’s been a while since you’ve flown, you may need a refresher on what you can’t bring on a plane — but sometimes, what you can bring is even stranger.

Food you can bring with you through security

Airport security has such a laundry list of restricted items that you might assume you can’t bring most foods through security and onto an aeroplane. But actually, you can bring all sorts of food.

Here is a sampling of other foods you can bring:

Bread

Lollies

Cereal

Cheese

Cookies

Solid chocolate

Ground coffee/coffee beans

Crackers

Dried fruits

Gum

Nuts

Sandwiches

Solid pet food

Pizza

Protein or energy powders

Of course, there may be certain restrictions for some of these and you might need to separate them out to be screened separately, so do your research if you plan to haul your lunch along with you and don’t want to get stuck throwing it away at the checkpoint.

How to bring liquids on a plane

Following the Australian Border Force’s rules, there are no liquid restrictions on any domestic flights. For international, any liquids of 100ml or less are allowed in your carry-on — even alcohol:

Some exemptions are allowed, as is breast milk in larger quantities. Let the agent know you have it, so they will screen it separately.

Now for the miscellaneous items

On the off chance you might need to bring some more questionable or odd items onto a plane, you can check out this list of other miscellaneous things that are allowed. The list includes:

Animal horns and teeth (must be declared)

Cosmetics

Feathers (including within pillows or quilts – must be declared)

Fishing equipment

Sports equipment

Human remains (must be declared)

Seashells, rocks or fossils (must be declared)

But again, there are certain restrictions in place and these decisions are ultimately up to the individual agent who is screening you, so don’t be too shocked if someone says “no”.