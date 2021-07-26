How to Dispose of Dead Batteries the Right Way

Seeing as a huge chunk of the country is in lockdown right now, and the rest of us are living through the coldest, most hermity months of the year, I’m going to go ahead and assume that a fair few of us have deep cleaning on the brain.

If you’re anything like me, the longer you spend indoors the more the urge to turn your home upside-down tends to take over. It’s why so many of us love a DIY project or home decor update during lockdown.

In any case, when the urge to attack a major clean comes about, it’s useful to know the right ways to dispose of your household items. As our recent piece on disposing of grease correctly highlighted, the simplest way isn’t always best. And there are more things in your home that are tricky to get rid of than you’d assume.

Let’s chat about batteries

So, you’ve zapped the juice out of a set of batteries. What do you do? Throw ‘em in the regular old trash, right? Wrong.

According to Planet Ark, your batteries (rechargeable, non-rechargeable or the batteries you find in your electronic devices) should never go in the recycling or waste bin.

The reason behind this is that the make-up of these energiser bunnies is hazardous and tossing them out runs the risk of starting a fire.

How the heck do I get rid of them?

It’s not as simple as throwing them in the kitchen bin, but there are a fair few ways to approach this. One of the easiest ways is taking your dead batteries to ALDI. The store runs a free battery recycling program where they’ll take your AA, AAA, C, D and 9V sized batteries (rechargeable and non-rechargeable) off your hands.

This helps prevent the rubbish from heading into landfill, and the chemicals in these batteries from seeping into the environment.

Doing good for the environment while doing your weekly shop? Not too shabby.

Planet Ark also suggests checking out Battery World, as selected outlets accept all battery types. If you’re doing a bigger toss out of rubbish, it could be worth contacting your local council to see what their collection days include, and when they are.

Lastly, you can always take a peek at Recycling Near You (also Planet Ark) to see what battery disposal services are available nearby.

If you’re unable to leave home right now, or don’t feel up to it for the moment, just keep your dead batteries to the side and dispose of them all at once when COVID-19 restrictions ease up a little. It’s worth the wait.

Happy recycling, folks!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.