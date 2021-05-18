These Cheap Perth Flights Will Make Your Quokka Selfie Dreams a Reality

Western Australia is, for so many of us, the final frontier of Australia. It’s quite a trek to get there and they keep closing the borders on us so we can’t even travel there if we tried. But hey we’d love to see it one day.

Well, that’s all changed and in a bid to welcome us east-siders to WA, Qantas is running a new sale in conjunction with Tourism Western Australia.

Qantas is slinging cheap flights to Perth

Known as the ‘Take a mate to WA’ sale, it includes a bunch of affordable return economy flights to Perth. Plus you get to bring a friend with you for cheap.

The sale allows you to book a return trip from Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane to Perth for just $299 per person. Although this sale price will only apply if you book two or more airfares, so you can actually bring multiple friends if you so choose.

Applicable flights must take place between July 12 and December 12, but exclude September 17 to October 5, FYI.

Sale flights will have a little blue ‘Perth Sale’ flag to indicate they’re part of the promotion.

Lastly, you’ve got to get in on this sale before 21 May – that’s this Friday – so think quick if you want to book a trip.

You can find the fares over on Qantas’ website.

Where to go in WA

If you’re absolutely sold on these cheap flights to WA, you’re probably wondering what to do there.

There’s an abundance of things to do in WA and the Tourism Western Australia website is the place to start.

You may have heard of Ningaloo Reef which is famous for allowing tourists to swim with the amazing whale sharks. This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity so make sure to book in if you’re interested.

Not too far from Perth is Rottnest Island, which is home to the adorable quokka. Yes, you should absolutely travel there to get a quokka selfie.

Perth is also home to a bunch of idyllic beaches, parks, wineries and natural hotspots that make for an Instagram-worthy holiday.

As the largest state in Australia, WA won’t leave you short on things to do. Now that flights are more affordale, it’s the perfect time to book a couple’s trip or a group getaway and see more of our beautiful country.