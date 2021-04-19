Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mum Will Legitimately Enjoy

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, which likely means you and your siblings are not far off that point in the month where you text each other panicked over what to get your leading lady as a gift.

If that’s the case, don’t worry. We have pulled together a list of pressies that will get you more than a polite grin on Mother’s Day. These gifts are almost guaranteed to have your mum bragging about you to her pals.

So, let’s take a look, shall we?

Luxury sleep attire

If your mum is going to bed every night wearing Snoopy pyjamas from 1993, level up her bedtime gear with one of these fancy pants options from The Iconic.

La Perla Silk Long Pyjama Set – $480.00

Atmos&Here Ellie Cotton Long PJ Set – $89.99

Slip Beauty Sleep Collection (silk pillowcase) – $132

N.B. If you’ve ever slept on a silk pillowcase before you know your mum definitely wants this.

Emu Australia Mayberry Slippers – $59.95

Homebodii Ultimate Lux Robe – $149.95

At-home massagers

Mum works hard and she deserves easy access to some self-care, okay? Help facilitate that with a handheld massage gun.

Naipo Massage Gun – $84.99

RENPHO Massage Gun – Amazon currently has a $20 discount on these for $159.99

A peek at her family history

Curious cats will love the idea of learning about their heritage through an option like Ancestry DNA kit or Family History subscription. (If I was a mum, I’d want this.)

You can gift mum a DNA kit detailing her ethnic background and connecting her with long-lost relatives for $129

A Family History subscription that will allow her to explore 100 billion historical records that date back hundreds of years. Prices for this one start at $139.99 for 6 months.

But keep an eye out because there are usually sales around Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Let mum experience more of Australia

Redballoon is a classic choice for Mother’s Day gifts because who doesn’t love an experience? There is a ridiculously long list of experiences on the website that any mum would be thrilled to receive. And if she happens to need a buddy go along with her, you can get a treat, too.

Scenic Flight Over Sydney Harbour and Northern Beaches – $244 each

Yarra Valley Private Tour with Lunch and Cocktails – $940 for two

Hot Air Ballooning Over Gold Coast with Breakfast – $249 each

2 Night Eco Pod Getaway with Gourmet Hampers (NSW) – $639

Something for the casa

Impress mum with a seriously cool addition to the house.

Camia Hanging Swing Egg Chair – $289.00

Evelyn Velvet Sofa Accent Chair – $359.00

Reading material

If mum is an avid reader or is a fan of an audiobook give her the gift of new material.

Audible gift memberships – start from $16.45 for one month

A tipple

Four Pillars has some really fun gin varieties around if mum enjoys a cocktail.

Check out their Rare Dry Gin, Shiraz Gin, Spiced Negroni Gin and Olive Leaf Gin at Dan Murphys – prices start at $69.95 (online)

Alternatively, you could go for bubbles, too.

Santa Margherita Prosecco Di Valdobbiadene – $19.90

Fancy beauty products

Buy mum the high-end products she may not get for herself.

Dyson Airwrap Styler – Catch has this on sale for $599 right now

Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit – $85.00

Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Sleep Masque – $100.00

Caudalie Resveratrol Night Infusion Cream – $86.00