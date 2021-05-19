How to Stop Apple Music CarPlay From Crashing Until There’s a Real Fix

Over the last few days, we’ve seen lots of reports across Reddit and social media that Apple Music on CarPlay has been crashing unexpectedly. While we don’t know the specific cause, and there’s no confirmed fix yet, there are a few workarounds you can try while you wait.

Why is Apple Music crashing on CarPlay?

It seems the CarPlay Music crashes occur on devices running iOS 14.5.1 that are connected to wifi or mobile data. (Anecdotal reports also indicate the app crashes for users in the iOS 14.6 beta.) Other users claim the app crashes on iPhone, iPad, and iPod even if you’re not using CarPlay, but these are unconfirmed. Strangely, the first of the crash reports showed up on Monday, nearly two weeks after iOS 14.5.1 rolled out.

Is there a workaround to keep Apple Music from crashing?

Several users report the app works just fine in aeroplane mode, or when Bluetooth and mobile data are turned off in the settings app. One Reddit user even checked the crash report to confirm the problem is caused by wifi and mobile connections. That implies the issue is not with the operating system or the app, but is rather a server-side problem on Apple’s end.

Unfortunately, using Apple Music offline isn’t a viable workaround for everyone. Apple Music can play downloaded tracks while offline, but it won’t matter if you don’t have any music locally stored on your phone.

Though inconvenient, you can also try disconnecting CarPlay and simply blasting music from your iPhone, instead. It’s not ideal, but it might be the only way to stream Apple Music in your car for now.

Either way, we have to wait for Apple to fix the issue. If it is indeed an issue on Apple’s end, it will likely be patched via a server-side update. However, it’s possible a fix could appear as an iOS patch or an app update instead. Keep an eye on the Reddit and Apple support threads linked above.

[9to5Mac]