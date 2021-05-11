Federal Budget 2021: Will You Benefit From the Predicted Changes to Super?

It’s Budget time, friends and all of Australia is keen to see who the big winners and losers of the 2021 Federal Budget will be.

One of the biggest areas of interests for Aussies is superannuation, and the changes the Budget will bring to that area of financial security.

As news.com.au has reported, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to can the $450 monthly threshold for super contributions in the 2021 Budget, meaning that folks who earn less than $450 per month from an employer are set to begin receiving superannuation contributions.

Who will benefit from the Budget’s predicted changes to superannuation?

The decision would allow part-time workers, and others in lower-earning roles (overwhelmingly, mothers) to see some funds committed to their superannuation funds.

A shift towards a more inclusive approach to superannuation contributions is one step towards closing the retirement income gap we currently see between men and women. According to a recent piece from the Sydney Morning Herald, there are some Australian electorates where the superannuation balance of men is almost double that of women. A major factor here is reduced work hours and time spent out of the workforce, as women are often the primary caregivers for children.

Ditching the earning threshold for super contributions and introducing mandatory super payments during paid parental leave (another suggestion folks are pushing for) would work to better support women’s economic security going forward.

This update would be consistent with the Budget predictions suggesting there will be a focus on women this year (here’s hoping).

Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra recently shared in a piece for The Conversation that it is expected that there will be:

“A women’s budget statement, including $350 million investment in women’s health, and extra money for initiatives in women’s safety and women’s economic security”.

In an interview with news.com.au Frydenberg stated that “…we are thinking about retirement incomes for this budget and particularly the impact on women.

“In the budget, there’s a focus on economic security and obviously childcare has been that signature item, and women’s safety and women’s health as well,” he told the outlet.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down the 2021-22 Federal Budget on the evening of May 11, 2021 (today). You can read more about what we know so far here.