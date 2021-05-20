Can You Actually Prevent Hay Fever?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s that time of year where we’re in-between seasons and the weather isn’t quite sure what it’s doing. This spells disaster for people who suffer from hay fever. In fact, nearly 1 in 5 (or 4.6 million) Australians experienced hay fever in 2017-2018 (and counting) so there’s certainly no shortage of people battling allergies. If you’ve ever wondered what the best hay fever treatments are or if it’s actually possible to prevent it, you’re about to find out.

Warmish, windy weather is known for making hay fever symptoms worse because pollens are in free flow. Pollens are a fine powder from plants that can cause an allergic reaction in some people when it comes into contact with the nose, throat and mouth. Hay fever can also be caused by an allergic reaction to house dust, pets and fungi.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

People with hay fever can experience a multitude of symptoms but the most common ones are usually things like sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, itchy throat, runny/blocked nose and headaches.

For people with asthma, hay fever symptoms can be worse, causing shortness of breath, wheezing and a tight feeling in the chest. If you’re experiencing any of these, it’s best to see a doctor.

So, can you actually prevent it?

If you’ve caught yourself blowing through yet another packet of tissues this spring, you might’ve wondered if there’s any cure or prevention for hay fever. Sadly at this stage, there isn’t.

It’s not all bad news, though. There are products available to help control symptoms including nasal sprays (to reduce inflammation in the nose), antihistamines (for sneezing and irritated eyes) and decongestants (for blocked noses). As with anything health-related, you should speak with your doctor before making any changes or taking new medication.

While there’s no magic pill to stop you from getting hay fever, there are some things you can do to minimise your symptoms. We’ve outlined a few below.

How can you minimise hay fever symptoms?

Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

When the pollen count is high (which you can check here ) keep your windows and doors shut as much as possible

Vacuum your home regularly

Wear wraparound sunglasses to avoid getting pollen in your eyes

Shower and change your clothes after being outside to wash off any pollen

Avoid drying your clothes outside

Wash your pets regularly to remove allergens from their fur

Avoid camping and walking in grassy areas if grass is a trigger for you

Buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car so you can use the air conditioning without extracting pollens from outside

Best hay fever treatments

If you’re looking for some fast acting relief that won’t cause you to conk out, Telfast is a great option. It can relieve symptoms like runny nose, itchy eyes and sneezing and can also help with seasonal allergic rhinitis form pollen, too. This is one of the top-rated hay fever treatments around, so you know it’s trusted by many for their allergies.

If a blocked nose is your biggest concern, carrying around one of these stick inhalers is a great on-the-go remedy. While the relief is only temporary, it’s very fast acting so you can breathe easily again in just a few seconds.

If you’d prefer a spray to an inhalation stick then a nasal spray might be a better alternative. This spray is non-drowsy and can help things like hay fever, allergies and sinusitis. Just pop a few squirts up each nostril and experience almost instant relief.

Essential oils have a myriad of health benefits, and given they’re most effective through inhalation – an essential oil blend to clear the sinuses makes sense. This can not only minimise hay fever symptoms, but it can clear blocked sinuses and purify the air as well.

Okay this one probably goes without saying but if you suffer from hay fever there’s a high chance you’re blowing through a lot of tissues during the day. The smartest thing to do is buy your tissues in bulk, so this 12-pack of 95 tissues is a great solution that’ll save you money.