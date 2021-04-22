Fun Things to Do After Work That Aren’t Just Hitting the Same Old Pub

It’s been over a year since we were all sent to work from home. But 2021 is looking very different to 2020 in Australia and not only are we allowed to socialise again, but most of us are also returning to the office.

That means after-work drinks are back on and it’s time to catch up with our coworkers and friends in real life. Sure, the local pub is cool, but there are a bunch of other fun things to do around town with your co-workers.

Here are just a few suggestions.

Trivia nights

Nothing bonds a team like trivia. Show off your knowledge about insanely niche topics by booking your team into the next trivia night at your local after work. Some trivia houses even run themed nights for specific movies or topics – like Game of Thrones or Harry Potter.

It’s not only good fun but it also supports the local bars and restaurants in your area and keeps them in business after a rough year. Keep an eye on the social media pages of your local bars to see if they’re running any fun events soon.

Nights at the Museum

“Why on earth would I go to a museum after work?”, I hear you say. Well, the Australian Museum in Sydney is spicing things up a bit with Nights at the Museum which will see the museum open between 5pm and 9pm until the end of June.

No tickets are required and guests can take part in special experiences including a pop-up bar and lounge, live DJs and access to all the exhibits after dark. It’s also a good way to use your free Dine & Discover vouchers if you’re in NSW.

Those in other states don’t have to miss out though. Most of the national museums and art galleries run after dark events, such as the Brisbane Museum’s Sea Monsters by Torchlight tours or check out a film festival screening at ACMI or the NSW Art Gallery after work. Check out your local museum to see what’s happening.

Paint and drink wine

You’ve probably heard of this one before but paint and wine experiences have taken off over the last couple of years. Paint and Sip, Cork & Canvas and Pinot & Picasso are all studios that offer paint and drink experiences across Australia.

It’s a night out with wine, cheese and painting – it doesn’t matter whether you’re a decent artist or not – which makes for a great team bonding activity or a night out with friends.

Go to the movies

Cinemas are open again people! It’s a luxury to be able to go and see a movie on the big screen but you can still turn it into even more of an event.

There are 4D cinemas to go to, you can check out the Disney+ drive-in, or you could just splurge and go to your local Gold Class equivalent. Sure, Netflix on your couch is great but nothing beats seeing a movie on the big screen in a cinema.

Drink and play games

Look, I know you can do this one at home but there are now dedicated arcades that allow you to play retro games and drink while you do it. One that springs to mind is B. Lucky & Sons, which has locations across NSW, QLD and VIC.

Basically, like you would at a Timezone arcade, you load money onto a card and can play as many games as you want until you’re out of dollars. You also earn tickets to redeem for tacky prizes (although some of them are gaming consoles, so not that tacky). The bonus is that you can order alcohol while you do it!

Similarly, if arcade games aren’t your thing, board game cafes and bars are pretty popular now too. Check out if there are any in your area for a fun night out with the team.

Celebrate winter in an igloo

Winter igloos have also made the rounds for a few years now but coming into the colder weather, it’s time to plan where to go on those chilly evenings.

The Winter Village is a pop-up experience in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Parramatta and Melbourne, starting in May 2021. It allows you to rent a catered private igloo for the evening, keeping you and your mates out of the freezing air.

However, if that’s a little pricey for you, the Winter Village also has an ice skating rink and a bunch of food and drink options via food trucks and stalls. Check it out here.

There you have it, six options that aren’t just hitting the pub every Friday. We’re allowed outside again, so that gives us license to get creative with our social events!

What else do you and your work colleagues like to do for team bonding? Let us know in the comments.