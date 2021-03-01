How to Remove Security Tags From Clothing

As an anti-theft measure, clothing stores affix certain items with security tags that will set off an alarm should you attempt to leave with the tag still on the garment. Some tags will also ruin a garment by spilling ink from the tag if you try to remove it yourself. This usually isn’t a problem, as long as the tag gets removed before you leave the store, but sometimes clerks can miss a tag at checkout — or you’ll receive a shipped-from-store item ordered online to find out whoever packaged it up left the tag on. Oops. If you’re in this situation, here’s what you can do about it.

First: This should go without saying, but don’t shoplift. It’s not a nice thing to do, and it’s illegal. This post is intended simply as a remedy to a situation we’ve all found ourselves in at one time or another. Use this information for good, people.

The unfortunate reality is that there is no magic method to removing the security tags on clothing, which different in form and function. The best thing you can do is just go back to the store, explain what happened, present your receipt, and hope they believe you. If going back to the store is not an option or you can’t find your receipt, here are some alternative methods to try:

This article was originally published in August 2011 by Adam Dachis and updated on March 1, 2021 by Joel Cunningham to add additional methods and revise and correct old advice.