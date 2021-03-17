PSA: Apple Is Discontinuing the HomePod

Apple has officially said goodnight to its original HomePod smart speaker. The tech giant announced a few days ago that it would be discontinuing the Apple HomePod in order to focus on its latest development, the HomePod Mini.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said:

We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers.

The main takeaway from this statement is that if you want an original HomePod speaker, get it now. They’ll cost you a hefty amount of $469, but once the stock is gone Apple won’t be resupplying.

At the time of writing, HomePods are still available for purchase in the Australian Apple Store, but overseas markets have reported certain colours being sold out.

What does this mean for HomePod owners?

If you’re the owner of an Apple HomePod the good news is there’s no reason to panic. Hey, the speaker you have might even be a collector’s item one day.

In Apple’s statement, it reassures owners that:

Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

Discontinued doesn’t mean the HomePod is now useless. Customers will still be able to use it as advertised; the speaker will continue to receive software updates and it will still be covered under any warranties purchased with it.

As per Apple Insider, Apple continues to service its products for a minimum of 5 years from when Apple last distributed the product for sale. After seven years of being discontinued, Apple classes these products as “obsolete” and won’t offer hardware services. So HomePod owners still have many years before Apple will stop repairing their products.

This decision also only affects HomePod owners, not the HomePod Mini. Moving forward, Apple will be putting its focus on the HomePod Mini so you can expect more advances to come to this device.

Apple’s focus on the new HomePod Mini is not unsurprising. The original HomePod had some trouble gaining traction. It offered a bigger size and sound but with it came that massive price tag. In comparison, the HomePod Mini offers most of the same features in a smaller package at a more competitive price tag of $149.