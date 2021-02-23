Level Up Your Life

Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrips Are on Sale So Why Not Make Your Yard Purple

Image: Philips Hue
While Philips’ Hue range has firmly established itself as the big dog of smart lighting, it’s not exactly the cheapest option available. They’re worth the money, but depending on what you want to pick up, it can be a considerable financial investment to make.

The goods news is that Amazon are currently running a sale on the Philips Hue Outdoor light strips, knocking up to 40% off the usual price.

These outdoor light strip comes in two sizes – the two-metre strip is currently selling for $139, down from $209.95 (saving $70.95 off the RRP). The longer, five-metre strip is now $200, down from $339.95 (which will save you $139.95 off the RRP).

To use these smart lights, you will need the Philips Hue Smart Bridge. Amazon currently have the Smart Bridge on sale for $72, down from $98.94. Picking up a Hue Bridge along with an outdoor light strip while both products are on sale at the moment is a pretty good deal.

If you grab the shorter strip, you’ll be getting both it and a Smart Bridge for almost the same price you’d pay for just the two-metres of lights at full price. And with the five-metre strip, you still manage to save $67.95 if you were to buy these Philips Hue products at the regular retail prices.

These LED light strips let you pick from 16 million different colours, along with warm to cool white light, allowing you to perfectly control the ambiance and mood of your surroundings. On top of being able to control the strip’s light scenes, you’re also able to program them to turn on and off during set times, while also setting pre-defined displays.

This LED light strip is housed in fully weatherproof silicone, so you don’t need to worry about it being ruined by the outside elements.

If you’re after indoor Hue light strips, Philips make those too. However, there’s nothing stopping you from setting up these outdoor LED light strips inside.

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to installing your Philips Hue lights once they’ve arrived, you can check out a guide here.

The Philips Hue Smart Bridge is compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, which will allow you to active these smart light with your voice. If you really want to keep the good deals rolling, Amazon are currently offering a bundle deal for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite for $89, down from $118.

