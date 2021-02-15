The 16 Essentials Every DIY First Aid Kit Should Have

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Having a first aid kit handy in your car, home or office prepares you for any and every situation. Creating a DIY first aid kit can be relatively simple and cost-efficient.

A first aid kit should include basic medical supplies like antiseptic, bandages, sterile dressings, aspirin, antibiotic ointment packets, a notepad, permanent marker and more; (see the full list below) as well as any specific medication you or your family might need in an emergency.

Like any medications you keep in the house, always store first aid kits out of the reach of children — this includes if you’re travelling. You’ll also need to check over your kit regularly to make sure packets are properly sealed, expiry dates haven’t been exceeded, and any used items have been replaced. We recommend keeping a checklist of your items so it’s easy for you to update.

If you’re going to make a DIY first aid kit, you might want to customise it depending on your needs.

For at home use — consider adding extra items according to the number of people in your home.

For the car or caravan — add a highly reflective (day/night) safety triangle and vest in case you’re near a road and traffic.

For camping or boating — add heavy crepe bandages, instant cold/hot packs, disposable ponchos, plastic bags, whistle, compass, torch and glow sticks.

For children — add extra items like a digital thermometer, basic pain reliever medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen and plastic syringes for accurate dosages.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up all the essentials you’ll need to create your own DIY first aid kit.

READ MORE Tourniquet Use Should Be One Of Your Basic First Aid Skills

1. Adhesive strip dressings

For minor cuts and skin injuries.

2. Wound dressings

These can help to control bleeding and protect wounds.

3. Elastic (crepe) and non-elastic bandages

Elastic or crepe bandages are used to hold wound dressings in place and applying pressure and support. While non-elastic bandages are good for slings, holding splints and restricting movement.

4. Adhesive tape

You’ll need adhesive tape to help secure dressings.

5. Disposable gloves

Disposable gloves help to prevent infection.

6. Swabs

Swabs are used to clean your hands, and patient wounds and the surrounding skin.

7. Medical scissors

To cut dressings and bandages to size, or cutaway clothing, if necessary.

8. Tweezers

Essential for removing splinters, glass or any other kind of debris.

9. Saline Ampules

Saline (sodium chloride (salt) and water) is used to clean wounds and can be used to flush out minor irritants like dust, sand or even insects from the eyes.

10. Burn relief cream or ointment

If you don’t have access to cool running water, burn relief cream or gel is the next best thing to apply to minor burns.

11. Antiseptic

To treat and prevent infection in minor cuts, wounds, abrasions, insect bites and minor burns.

12. Face Masks

Given we’re in a global pandemic, face masks are a new and necessary addition to your first aid kit.

13. Sterile eye pads

Good to have on hand in case of eye injuries.

14. A thermal blanket

Thermal blankets help protect against the cold by trapping in body heat.

15. A notepad and permanent marker

To write down details of injury or illness as it progresses until proper medical attention can be received.

16. A first aid booklet

That provides instructions and steps to follow in the most common emergency situations. You can buy one from the St John Ambulance Organisation here.