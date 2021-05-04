Level Up Your Life

15 First Aid Kits That’ll Make Sure You’re Prepared For Any Situation

Bree Grant

Published 37 mins ago: May 4, 2021 at 3:33 pm -
Filed to:first aid
first aid kitHealth
There are very few ways you can avoid life’s little accidents. Whether it’s cutting your finger with a kitchen knife or tripping on a hike and busting your knee open, the best way to treat these little mishaps is with a first aid kit.

Why is it important to have a first aid kit?

A well-stocked first aid kit is important to have on hand in case of emergencies. It’s recommended that you have multiple kits for your home, car and shed as well as kits designed for specific activities you enjoy like hiking, camping or boating. You can even get kits for kids and pets. 

You should always carry one with you or know where you can access one quickly, and always keep it up to date. 

What should be in one?

According to the Red Cross, a first aid kit should include basic medical supplies like antiseptic, bandages, sterile dressings, aspirin, antibiotic ointment packets and more; (see the full list here). Plus any additional items, like medication for preexisting medical conditions, that you or loved ones might suffer from. 

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best first aid kits to prepare you for every situation that you can have delivered straight to your door.

Car first aid kits

MedCA First Aid Kit 152 Pieces

Home first aid kits

St John First Aid Kit

Kits for babies and children

Astroplast Mezzo Childcare First Aid Kit

Kits for pets

Kurgo Pet First Aid Kit

Outdoor/Survival first aid kits 

EMDMAK Outdoor Emergency Gear Kit
