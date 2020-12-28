How You Can Lock In a Good Price On Petrol for a Whole Week

If you’re looking to save money on fuel this summer, here’s a simple trick to lock in a great petrol price for the whole week with the newly updated My 7-Eleven app.

Summer in Australia means long road trips and taking on the great outdoors for adventure-filled activities or sunbathing by the beach. Regardless of what you’re doing, it’s the height of driving season and we’d like nothing more than to help you save some bucks on quality fuel.

Imagine these two scenarios: You know you’re going on a road trip and besides packing all the necessary gear, the second most important thing is to prep is your fuel tank. In another situation, you’re driving somewhere and realise your tank is running a bit low.

For either scenario, the option below can help you out in a pinch.

The My 7-Eleven app

The newly updated My 7-Eleven app can also show you Mobil fuel prices on offer — whether it’s Mobil Special Unleaded 91, Extra 95 or whichever Mobil fuel you prefer to fill your car with.

It’s best to keep tabs on prices when you’re out on the road so you can snag a potential bargain in the areas you’re passing through. You can then easily lock in the price with the app if you think it’s cheaper than what you normally get or have seen at other servos. It’ll keep the price locked for an entire week and can be redeemed at any 7-Eleven across Australia. If the pump price is less than what you have locked in, you’ll pay the lower amount.

The Fuel Price Lock feature is location-based, so always keep an eye out and if you see a good price on the My 7-Eleven app, you should take advantage of it. That may require getting off the couch but anything to save some money, right?

Just remember though, fuel savings can never be guaranteed and may vary by store and market conditions.

Scan your My Card in the My 7-Eleven app each time you make an eligible transaction and on your seventh visit, you’ll get a FREE reward which could be a coffee or a Slurpee.

Download the app through Google Play or the Apple store and get started on savings and earning freebies.