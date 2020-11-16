KitKat Is Daring You to Get Weird With Ham-Flavoured Choccies for Christmas

Happy (almost) holidays, people! The silly season is fast approaching. You can very nearly smell the booze in the air already. And KitKat, for one, is ready to get into the spirit of things.

The chocolate company has gone ahead and released a range of KitKat chocolates inspired by the flavours of the classic Christmas dinner. Yes, you read that correctly. Dinner.

Kit Kat’s new selection of bars are set up like a four-course meal, taking bold chocolate-lovers from entrée right through to dessert.

The flavours on offer are: Prosciutto, Melon and Champagne, paired with white chocolate and baked wafers; Australian Baked Ham with an Orange and Clove Glaze – paired with milk chocolate; Honey Glazed Carrots – also with milk chocolate and wafer bar and finally, Christmas Pudding with Brandy Custard – described as, “Smooth milk chocolate, crisp wafer, plump currants and spiced milk ganache, finished off with a brandy custard drizzle.”

The Christmas choccie experience has been designed by KitKat Chocolatory Head Chocolatier, Connie Yuen.

On the quirky move, she said:

“A hub of innovation, the KitKat Chocolatory is always looking for ways to create memorable experiences for our fans. “We love experimenting with unexpected flavours, and this year we wanted to reimagine a traditional Christmas Dinner. We’re excited to have turned fantasy into a reality by creating the four-course Christmas Feast KitKat range that we are sure will Fill Your Break With Wonder”.

Look, while I can’t say prosciutto-flavoured-chocolate has ever been on my list of “must-try foods”, after sampling some of these guys I’ll admit I was pretty pleasantly surprised.

They’re a creative take on an old favourite, that’s for sure. Who needs Christmas dinner when you can just eat dinner-flavoured chocolate all day – right?

KitKat Chocolatory Christmas Feast is sold only in a set of four at $25.00 a pop.