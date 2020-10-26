How to Write a Book in 30 Days, With Author Grant Faulkner

This week we’re learning how to crank out that book you’ve been meaning to write in a mere 30 days, with author Grant Faulkner. Grant is the Executive Director of National Novel Writing Month (aka NaNoWriMo) and author of the book, Pep Talks for Writers: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Creative Mojo. Listen to hear Grant talk with Jordan and Alice about the unexpected benefits of NaNoWriMo’s community, the process of writing without editing, and why writer’s block is a myth.

Highlights from this week’s episode

From the Grant Faulkner interview

On why everyone should consider partaking in NaNoWriMo:

[T]here’s this great quote from Picasso that every child is born an artist. The challenge is how to [remain] an artist once you grow up. And I think for so many people, creativity or writing falls lower and lower on their to-do list until it’s not even on their to-do list at all. It’s kind of like adulthood and all those practical responsibilities of adulthood take over. So I think one great reason is to reclaim your creativity, to make it a priority for just one month, to put it number one on your to-do list. And…our creativity feeds everything we do. So that, you know, if you’re creative and really embrace your creativity, it makes you a better husband or wife. It makes you a better employee, or manager. It makes you a better teacher, student. It just does so much for us.

On the benefits of the NaNoWriMo community:

[Y]ou really do feel like you’re writing with the world. You know, you feel the gusts of wind of other people writing. But what I find fascinating is that you’re motivated by people you don’t even know. And just because you’re taking part in the same challenge, you know, I guess it’s like running a marathon or you’re just catching the tail end and the momentum of other people. They are keeping you going. And I think that happens with NaNoWriMo as well and the community. It just has all different facets…so many writers build up this mythology of writing as a solitary thing. And of course, it is largely solitary. But…I always say it takes a village to write a novel. So I think you’re writing community is really important, both creatively and then if you want to get published. It’s super important then as well.

On why the practice of writing every day is important:

You’re not necessarily born with the talent to be a writer, I guess. Very few rare people are. But really, it’s about practicing in an arena also teaches that you show up every day on good days and bad days. You don’t wait for inspiration to strike. You create your inspiration by sitting down to write and you’ll become a good writer just through putting in the hours. And also, the more you do it, the more you believe in yourself.

To hear more of our conversation with Grant (and to garner even more inspiration to partake in National Novel Writing Month), we recommend taking some time to listen to the full episode.

